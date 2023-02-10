Football phenom Bella Rasmussen on the Super Bowl, NIL money and more I The Rush

Yahoo Sports Staff
·1 min read

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay. We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Friday, February 10, 2023 and football phenom Bella Rasmussen is on the show, chatting with Jared about:

  • Taking her talents to Arizona for a Super Bowl surprise

  • How she wants to spend her newly-acquired NIL money

  • The sack dance versus touchdown celly debate

  • Why she looks to Chargers star Austin Ekeler for inspiration

THE RUSH will be back on Monday. Until then, stay safe and don’t forget to check out our previous episodes here.

