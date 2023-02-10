Football phenom Bella Rasmussen on the Super Bowl, NIL money and more I The Rush
It’s Friday, February 10, 2023 and football phenom is on the show, chatting with Jared about:
Taking her talents to Arizona for a Super Bowl surprise
How she wants to spend her newly-acquired NIL money
The sack dance versus touchdown celly debate
Why she looks to Chargers star Austin Ekeler for inspiration
