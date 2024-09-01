Football pays tribute to 'great man' Bamba

Defender Sol Bamba started his career with French club Paris St-Germain [Getty Images]

The football world is paying tribute to Sol Bamba following his shock passing, aged 39.

Former Cardiff City, Leeds United and Hibernian defender Bamba died after needing hospital treatment following an illness, Turkish club Adanaspor, where Bamba was working, confirmed on Saturday night.

The Ivory Coast international - who also had stints with clubs including Leicester City, Middlesbrough and Dunfermline Athletic - enjoyed a stellar career, winning promotion with Cardiff during the 2017-18 season.

Bamba's former teammates, clubs and fans have all been paying their respects after hearing the crushing news.

Sol Bamba played in all 46 Championship matches during the 2017-18 season as Cardiff City gained promotion to the Premier League under Neil Warnock [Getty Images]

Former Cardiff defender Lee Peltier wrote on X: "Love you brother. Rest easy my big brother always there for me, will never forget."

Ex-Cardiff defender and manager Mark Hudson said: "Never had the chance to witness what a truly great man and leader you were.

"We have shared stories and I loved our chats however brief. My heart goes out to Sol’s family. I am devastated for you."

Cyrus Christie said: "This news has shook me to my core. Only the other day we spoke as you started your managerial career.

"Fly high brother, may your soul rest in peace. One of the nicest and most humble guys to grace this game. Thoughts and prayers go out to your family."

Junior Hoilett, who won promotion with Cardiff alongside Bamba, said: "RIP Big Bro Love Always."

Andy Campbell, who played for both Cardiff and Boro, said: "Awful news, a genuinely gorgeous human being."

Ipswich Town's Sam Morsy, who was with Bamba at Middlesbrough, commented: "Ahhh man big Sol .. incredible human one of the best I’ve shared a dressing room with at the start of his coaching career."

Writing in Arabic, Morsy added: "We belong to Allah and to him we shall return."

Current Cardiff left-back Callum O'Dowda said: "Heartbroken. Despite everything you went through, you epitomised the most positive outlook on life. A lesson I will hold forever. My thoughts are with your family."

Bluebirds goalkeeper Jak Alnwick wrote: "Rest in peace Sol, one of the nicest guys I've ever come across in football."

And Neil Etheridge, a teammate of Bamba's at Cardiff, said: "One of the nicest guys I have met off the field and on it.

"Always smiling, always so happy, always seeing the brighter side of life.

"When I joined the club, before he knew me, Sol treated me as a brother. When we got to know each other we became family. Rest in peace Sol."

Ex-Cardiff winger Nathaniel Mendez-Laing wrote: "My guy always looked out for me. Love you brother."

Sol Bamba won 46 caps for Ivory Coast [Getty Images]

Football clubs around the world have issued tributes following the news of Bamba's death.

Cardiff City, where Bamba made 118 appearances, lauded the centre-back as a "hero" and described his impact at the club as "immeasurable".

Leeds United, where Bamba played between 2015 and 2016, hailed him as "one of the nicest people in football".

A Football Association of Wales statement read: "The FAW is devastated to hear the sad news of Sol Bamba’s passing.

"Sol obtained his coaching badges with the FAW and was currently studying for his Uefa pro licence, where everyone he worked with admired his positivity and his love for the game.

"Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Sol’s family, friends and everyone that knew him during this difficult time."

And the former footballer's wife, Chloe Bamba, took to social media to issue an emotional statement after her husband's passing.

"For the last few years I have watched Sol fight his cancer head on with an astounding mental and physical strength and stoicism," she wrote.

"Unfortunately, it was never a fair fight and just when things were looking up he took a downturn and finally succumbed on 31st August.

"These years have been indescribably difficult but we still managed to find joy and laughter in it. I’ve experienced my worst days but also some of my best.

"Sol accepted his fate as God’s will and left this earth knowing, without a shadow of a doubt, that he was loved wholeheartedly. I made sure of that.

"It was an honour to have loved and been loved by Sol. I learnt so much from him. He is my hero. My heart is breaking. What a gift, what a gift, what a gift to have been loved by him."