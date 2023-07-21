Football match abandoned as men wearing balaclavas drive hearse on to pitch

A pre-season match between two non-league teams had to be abandoned after men wearing balaclavas drove a hearse on to the pitch and leaflets were scattered on the floor.

The friendly between Gateshead and Dunston was called off on Friday at half time, after the hearse was driven on to the pitch at Dunston’s UTS Stadium, Tyne and Wear, along with a Subaru, shortly before 8.20pm.

Both vehicles were spun around in circles while leaflets were thrown from one of the cars, at the club on Wellington Road.

Men wearing balaclavas then left the hearse and joined the second car, which was driven off the pitch and out of the stadium.

The hearse was left on the pitch.

Northumbria Police said no-one was reported to have been injured or threatened and they have launched an investigation.

A spokesman added: “Disorder will not be tolerated in the community and anyone found to be involved will be dealt with robustly.

“While inquiries are at an early stage, it is believed that those involved are known to each other and there was no wider risk to the public.

“We are also aware that images and videos of the disturbance are being circulated on social media.

“Members of the public are urged not to speculate and are encouraged to share any footage with police to assist the investigation.

“Police remain in the area to carry out inquiries and offer reassurance to the public and those with concerns are encouraged to speak with an officer on duty.

“Anyone with information or footage capturing what happened should contact police using the Tell Us Something page of the Northumbria Police website or call 101 quoting reference number NP-20230721-1154.”

Gateshead FC tweeted: “Due to an incident on the pitch occurring shortly after half time, tonight’s match has been abandoned by the referee.”