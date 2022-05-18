Football Icon Michael Owen Joins Punt Casino as Brand Ambassador

Punt Casino
·4 min read
In this article:
Punt Casino, a leading crypto casino, has teamed up with former football star Michael Owen to bring football fans and crypto enthusiasts alike some of the hottest casino action throughout 2022.

Michael Owen and Punt Casino Team Up for 2022

WILLEMSTAD, Curaçao, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Punt Casino, the fastest-growing brand in the crypto casino space, has signed one of the greatest English football legends of all time, Michael Owen, as the brand's global ambassador.

This exciting deal will see the former English superstar appear in various commercials and online ad campaigns for the casino, highlighting the advantages of crypto gaming over traditional and "outdated" methods.

Michael pulls on the Punt Casino jersey

As a highly respected sporting legend, businessman, and media personality, Michael Owen is an ideal fit for this innovative and well-established casino. He brings with him over 25 years of professional football fame and is a household name when it comes to top-tier sports commentary.

Owen kicked off his professional football career as a striker for Liverpool FC with his Premier League debut in 1997. One of only 10 players to have scored 150 or more goals in his Premier League career, Michael earned a spot in Pelé's FIFA 100 list of "greatest living footballers", along with winning the Ballon d'or in 2001 - the last Englishman to do so.

As the 1998 UK Sportsman of the Year and Europe's Footballer of the Year in 2001, Owen's fame and success as an international sports superstar have allowed him to pursue a post-retirement career as a leading BT Sports pundit.

Michael commented on the partnership by saying, "I've been involved with crypto for some time now, so it's great for me to stand side-by-side with Punt Casino."

"Being involved with the best has always worked for me. Punt Casino is just that, and they really are changing the game with crypto."

#OWEN10 joins the Punt Casino team

Michael has showcased his talents on the football field and now brings his winning attitude along for a championship campaign that will offer football fans and online casino players an unforgettable season of mind-blowing casino fun.

Alexander Bowring, Head of Marketing at Punt Casino, said: "Michael Owen is a football icon in every sense of the word, so to have him come on board as our brand ambassador is a major moment for us. Since launching last year, Punt Casino has been changing the game, delivering exciting crypto casino action that our rivals just can't match. Expect big things from Punt Casino in 2022 and beyond."

With Michael Owen joining the team, football fans and casino fanatics will have the chance to score unique prizes. Expect big things from this brand new strike partnership as the FIFA World Cup draws near.

About Punt Casino

Punt Casino takes online casino gaming to the next level with a crypto-friendly casino platform, offering over 200 top-quality games that put supersized jackpots up for grabs.

As the fastest-growing crypto casino in the industry, Punt aims to deliver only the best online casino entertainment to its players, along with a seamless gameplay platform.

Cutting out the need for third-party payment providers, Punt Casino offers fast, safe, and reliable crypto deposits and withdrawals in various digital coins making online banking simpler when playing online.

Players can take advantage of 24/7 online support when playing at Punt, with friendly, helpful, and dedicated representatives available around the clock to assist with any and every query or aid required.

Punt Casino isn't just here to make up the numbers, as this innovative casino brand is changing the game.

Media Contact

Alexander Bowring
Head of Marketing
media@punt.casino

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Chris Kreider's long slap shot bounced over Louis Domingue and into the net with 1:28 left and the New York Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-3 on Friday night to push their thrilling first-round series to a deciding Game 7. Kreider's second of the game and fourth of the playoffs sent the series back to New York. Andrew Copp added an empty netter for good measure in the waning seconds. Game 7 is Sunday at Madison Square Garden. Mike Zibanejad had two goals and two assists