Football. Golf. Quiz: how much do you know about players who love the links?

Let's tee off with a quick one: who is this footballer? Jordan Pickford Harry Maguire Fraser Forster Lewis Dunk What does Gareth Bale have in the garden of his home in Wales? A driving range A nine-hole golf course A three-hole golf course An 18-hole golf course Harry Kane is another footballer who is seriously good at golf and will play in the Icon Series at the end of this month. He recently said 'never say never' when asked if he would consider playing professionally when he hangs up his boots. What handicap does he play off? Three Two One He's a scratch golfer Who is the former Italy player enjoying a round with Andrea Pirlo? Antonio Cassano Ignazio Abate Thiago Motta Simone Pepe Carlos Tevez caddied for which golfer at The Open in 2012? Ángel Cabrera Andrés Romero Ricardo González Fabián Gómez Which former Liverpool player almost quit football aged 15 because he was certain he would be a better professional golfer? Kenny Dalglish John Scales Alan Hansen Steve Nicol Which former footballer has gone for a casual approach with his footwear at Royal Aberdeen Golf Club? Neil Ruddock Neil Shipperley Neville Southall Charlie Miller Which former footballer described their approach to golf as being 'a bit like my football - hopeless from long range but once I got close I was quite good'? Robbie Fowler Teddy Sheringham Ian Rush Gary Lineker Who was deemed not fit enough to play for England against Scotland at Euro 96 because of an injury sustained playing golf the day before the game? David Platt Robbie Fowler Darren Anderton Steve Stone And let's finish with a simple tap-in: name the footballer playing at the British Masters ProAm in May this year? Hugo Lloris Adam Lallana Daniele De Rossi Giorgio Chiellini

Solutions

1:B - Yes, it's the Manchester United centre-back at the Dubai Desert Classic in January 2022. It may well have ended up in the water given how things have gone for him in the past 12 months., 2:C - Built in 2018, Bale has a three-hole course modelled on par-3 holes from famous venues – the 17th at Sawgrass, the Postage Stamp at Royal Troon and the 12th at Augusta., 3:D - Yes, according to the official Icon Series event website he really is that good., 4:D - The pair, who were also Juventus teammates, were playing at the Pro-Am event before the Italian Open in 2019., 5:B - The then Manchester City striker caused a stir when he carried the bag for his Argentinian compatriot on Sunday at Royal Lytham & St Annes. 'He never put the bag down, even when he was standing on the green – it's just absolute madness,' the Royal and Ancient Club championship committee chairman, Jim McArthur, said. 'I think we need to look at this particular case. We normally get a list of caddies at the start of the week.', 6:C - At 16, Hansen had a handicap of two and in 1972 he was a reserve for Scottish Boys in a golf fixture against English Boys. One of the players on the English team - who later switched to play for Scotland - was Sandy Lyle. Hansen's dad persuaded him to focus on football again aged 17, when he joined Partick Thistle., 7:A - The former Liverpool centre-back was playing in the Celebrity ProAm series in September 2021., 8:D - Lineker was probably being modest as his best golfing moment sounds impressive: 'I played against Ernie Els at Queenwood and I shot 71 so I beat him 2&1 in matchplay, with my six-shot handicap'., 9:A - 'It's bizarre to think you'd be playing golf the day before a tournament match but Alan Shearer and I found ourselves teeing off with a couple of corporate guys from one of the sponsors,' Platt told Sky Sports last year. 'My first tee shot, I felt a rip in between my ribs. I had a fitness test on the morning of the Scotland game and I hadn't recovered. I actually missed the Scotland game at a European Championship because I'd been involved in a sponsors' golf day.', 10:B - Like Neil Ruddock, the Brighton midfielder prefers casual footwear on the course.

Scores