“Football Is Gay,” Says Official NFL Pride Month Video Posted To Twitter

Just one week after Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib became the first active NFL player to come out, the league itself made a statement in support of LGBTQ rights on Monday.

The league posted a video to its official Twitter account that used white text on a black screen to unfurl a series of statements the first of which was, “Football is gay.”

More from Deadline

<img src="https://deadline.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/Screen-Shot-2021-06-28-at-3.14.21-PM.png?w=1024" alt="." width="1024" height="1000" class="size-large wp-image-1234783041" srcset="https://deadline.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/Screen-Shot-2021-06-28-at-3.14.21-PM.png 1194w, https://deadline.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/Screen-Shot-2021-06-28-at-3.14.21-PM.png?resize=150,146 150w, https://deadline.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/Screen-Shot-2021-06-28-at-3.14.21-PM.png?resize=300,293 300w, https://deadline.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/Screen-Shot-2021-06-28-at-3.14.21-PM.png?resize=1024,1000 1024w, https://deadline.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/Screen-Shot-2021-06-28-at-3.14.21-PM.png?resize=62,62 62w, https://deadline.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/Screen-Shot-2021-06-28-at-3.14.21-PM.png?resize=60,60 60w, https://deadline.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/Screen-Shot-2021-06-28-at-3.14.21-PM.png?resize=352,344 352w, https://deadline.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/Screen-Shot-2021-06-28-at-3.14.21-PM.png?resize=110,107 110w, https://deadline.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/Screen-Shot-2021-06-28-at-3.14.21-PM.png?resize=285,278 285w, https://deadline.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/Screen-Shot-2021-06-28-at-3.14.21-PM.png?resize=246,240 246w, https://deadline.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/Screen-Shot-2021-06-28-at-3.14.21-PM.png?resize=320,312 320w, https://deadline.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/Screen-Shot-2021-06-28-at-3.14.21-PM.png?resize=492,480 492w, https://deadline.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/Screen-Shot-2021-06-28-at-3.14.21-PM.png?resize=640,625 640w, https://deadline.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/Screen-Shot-2021-06-28-at-3.14.21-PM.png?resize=614,600 614w, https://deadline.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/Screen-Shot-2021-06-28-at-3.14.21-PM.png?resize=800,781 800w, https://deadline.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/Screen-Shot-2021-06-28-at-3.14.21-PM.png?resize=786,768 786w, https://deadline.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/Screen-Shot-2021-06-28-at-3.14.21-PM.png?resize=1049,1024 1049w" sizes="(max-width: 1024px) 100vw, 1024px" />

Story continues

A number of other statements follow in the footage including, “Football is lesbian,” “Football is beautiful,” “Football is transgender, “Football is queer” and “Football is for everyone.”

If you love this game, you are welcome here. Football is for all. Football is for everyone. The NFL stands by the LGBTQ+ community today and every day. For more information on how you can help the @TrevorProject, visit https://t.co/YtauzLAHIF pic.twitter.com/bkdWkAZ3vF — NFL (@NFL) June 28, 2021

The spot ends with a rainbow version of the NFL shield and the line, “The NFL proudly supports the Trevor Project,” the organization that supports LGBTQ youth in crisis. According to The Hill, “the league also matched Nassib’s own $100,000 donation to The Trevor Project.”

The spot is remarkable given the league’s prominence in American sports and media. Then again, with even NASCAR announcing a Pride Month initiative, the NFL’s Pride makeover is long overdue. It’s also likely smart business.

Nassib’s No. 94 jersey shot to the top of the NFL product sales chart at online retailer Fanatics last Wednesday after he made his announcement, which league commissioner Roger Goodell supported with his own statement.

“The NFL family is proud of Carl courageously sharing his truth today,” Goodell said last week in a statement. “Representation matters. We share his hope that someday soon statements like his will no longer be newsworthy as we march toward full equality for the LGBTQ+ community.”

“We wish Carl the best of luck this coming season.”

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.