Football fans with banning orders must hand over passports ahead of World Cup

Over 1,300 people who have been subject to football banning orders will be forced to hand their UK passports to police under new measures implemented today.

Violent and abusive football fans in England and Wales will be prevented from travelling to the World Cup in Qatar, starting next month.

The Home Office said those who fail to hand over their passport and attempt to travel to the tournament could face six months in prison and an unlimited fine.

If any of the 1,308 people with banning orders wish to travel to other countries from 10 November until the end of the tournament they will need to seek permission to hold on to their passports and be subject to checks.

World Cup COVID rules announced
Qatar 'conscripting civilians and summoning diplomats from abroad' to bolster World Cup security

Home Secretary Suella Braverman said: "We are all looking forward to cheering England and Wales on in Qatar and we will not let the behaviour of a minority of lawbreakers tarnish what will be an exciting tournament.

"Violence, abuse and disorder is not tolerated here, and this criminal behaviour will not be tolerated at the World Cup which is why we are taking this firm approach.

"As with all events of this nature, we are working closely with the host authorities on the safety of British nationals attending and on delivering a successful and enjoyable event."

Preventative measures were put in place for previous international tournaments, the Home Office said, with the 2018 World Cup achieving 99% compliance with the requirement for people with football banning orders to surrender their passports.

