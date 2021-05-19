Football fans angry as Uefa cancels European Championship tickets

Josie Clarke and Alistair Mason, PA
·5 min read
1 / 3

Football fans angry as Uefa cancels European Championship tickets

Football fans hoping to attend the upcoming European Championship have reacted with anger and confusion after learning Uefa has cancelled their tickets in a ballot as stadiums reduce capacity because of the pandemic.

Uefa has begun sending emails to fans informing them that their tickets have been cancelled “as per the ballot process for matches where the number of sold tickets exceeded the new permitted seating capacities”.

Fans, many of whom have held the tickets since 2019, have taken to social media to note that Uefa is cancelling their tickets while continuing to sell expensive hospitality packages.

Host stadiums have been forced to reduce capacity because of the Covid-19 pandemic, with attendances set to vary between 25% and 50%.

Budapest is due to have full capacity, while Wembley will be reduced to 25%, before an expected increase to 50% should national Covid-19 restrictions be eased as planned on June 21.

One fan, Tom from Cambridgeshire, told the PA news agency: “Our family had England tickets allocated since 2019 and to have them taken away from us at this late stage is really frustrating.

“We had no specific details sent through about how a ballot process for tickets already allocated would work, the communication to fans has been shocking.”

An email from Uefa reads: “Dear football fan, We are sorry to inform you that your ticket(s) for Uefa Euro 2020 have been cancelled as per the ballot process for matches where the number of sold tickets exceeded the new permitted seating capacities.

“For tickets, purchased through the participating national associations sales programme, the rules of the respective fan clubs were applied.

“Please check the attached credit note which outlines the details of your refund.”

Others have gone on Twitter to complain that they too have had their tickets for later games cancelled despite crowd sizes not yet having been determined.

George Hull, a travel insurance claims assessor from Hanham in Bristol, said his tickets for a semi-final at Wembley had been cancelled.

George Hull has learned his tickets for a semi-final at Wembley have been cancelled. (George Hull/PA)
George Hull has learned his tickets for a semi-final at Wembley have been cancelled. (George Hull/PA)

He said: “It was kind of an annoying thing because they haven’t given final confirmation on how many they’ll have for the semi-final and final.

“Looking at it now with what’s going on with the Indian variant variant I can imagine it’ll be on the lower end of what they can have.

“But still, even the Government have been saying, up until recently, they haven’t given a final number, they’ve only guaranteed a minimum number of seats that would be available.”

“You can still buy hospitality tickets for those matches as well which is something that rubs salt into the wound somewhat.

“I fully expected to lose those tickets … because they’re the fans first ones, they’ll be the first ones to be cancelled because they’re the ones people are paying the least amount for.”

He added: “I think that they (Uefa) are for the fans to a certain degree but when the financial situation comes into things, they tend to look the other way, which is this modern football in itself.”

Scott Sheppard, 32, a coach driver from Birmingham, had been allocated two single tickets, one to what turned out to be the England-Scotland game, and one for one of the semi-finals.

He said: “I literally got an email yesterday saying they’d cancelled both tickets, even though my semi-final ticket is not until July.

“So, I don’t know the ins and outs but, as far as I’m concerned, July restrictions could be lifted more.

“We don’t even know what the capacity is going to be for Wembley in July, so I don’t understand why those tickets have been cancelled as well.

“I’m annoyed, gutted, because I’ve been reading on Twitter that they’re selling corporate tickets for upwards of 1,000 euros.

“From what I’ve read on Twitter and online it looks like that they’ve cancelled all the cheap tickets because if they can only have 20,000 fans they want 20,000 expensive tickets to make more money, I guess, and the standard fans who pay for the normal tickets lose out.”

Mr Sheppard said Uefa had handled the situation “terribly”.

“I just feel like they’ve just done a blanket cancel on all the normal cheaper tickets and they’re just going to sell them to corporate.

“If they can get 1,500 euros for a ticket, they’re gonna sell 20,000 of those, aren’t they, instead of the 200 quid tickets that I buy?

“Which is devastating.

“I’m still hoping that they’re going to realise a mistake and pull it back but it doesn’t sound like it.

“It’s a long time coming after the year that everyone’s had.

“It was one of the only things to look forward to and it’s gone now.”

Which? consumer rights spokesman Adam French said: “Many football fans will understandably be disappointed that their tickets to the upcoming European Championship have been cancelled and refunded at short notice and many have complained that communication from Uefa has been poor.

“It would be a welcome move for event organisers and travel firms to show flexibility and understanding to any fans who may have paid for travel and accommodation to ensure, as far as possible, that they are not left out of pocket.

“We believe Uefa and travel companies should offer refunds and flexibility to UK fans who may not want or be permitted to travel to matches in countries that aren’t on the green list and are unlikely to be covered by travel insurance.”

Latest Stories

  • Masai Ujiri's focus in contract negotiations: 'This is all about winning the championship again'

    Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri wants assurances that ownership are dedicated to winning in contract negotiations.

  • The best version of Connor McDavid is knocking on the postseason door

    It's long been understood that McDavid has to be everything for the Oilers to have true success. So far this season, he's been everything and more.

  • Mike Trout's calf injury makes Shohei Ohtani the overwhelming AL MVP favorite

    Trout is set to miss up to two months with a calf injury. And his teammate's AL MVP betting odds dropped precipitously as a result.

  • PGA Championship 2021: Bettors like Sergio Garcia to lead after Thursday's first round

    Garcia seems a popular pick because of his tantalizing odds.

  • Who has the power to cancel the Tokyo Olympics?

    With Japan in the midst of a COVID surge, many are calling for the Summer Olympics to be cancelled. But does Tokyo even have the power to do so?

  • Eduardo Rodriguez on comeback from COVID-19 myocarditis: 'I can be an example to others'

    Eduardo Rodriguez couldn't walk his dog or play video games last year due to myocarditis.

  • 2021 NBA first-round playoff previews: (3) Milwaukee Bucks vs. (6) Miami Heat

    The Eastern Conference’s third-seeded Milwaukee Bucks and sixth-seeded Miami Heat meet in the first round of the 2021 NBA playoffs.

  • Up to 2,500 fans allowed at Bell Centre if Leafs-Habs series reaches Game 6

    A limited number of fans will be permitted in the Bell Centre to watch a potential May 29 playoff game between the Montreal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs.

  • Stanley Cup playoffs preview: Is the North ready to be competitive yet?

    The Maple Leafs and Oilers are clear favorites to advance in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

  • 2021 NBA first-round playoff previews: (3) Denver Nuggets vs. (6) Portland Trail Blazers

    The Western Conference’s third-seeded Denver Nuggets and sixth-seeded Portland Trail Blazers meet in the first round of the 2021 NBA playoffs. It is a rematch of a first-round series the Blazers won in 2019, 4-3.

  • Kyle Lowry details what he's looking for in upcoming NBA free agency

    Kyle Lowry said family comfort, money, term, and the potential to win another championship will all weigh heavily on his free agency decision this summer.

  • North Division champ will win free beer for their entire city

    Budweiser has thrown in an extra incentive for fans of the team that comes out of the all-Canadian division.

  • Canucks ownership reportedly courting Sedin twins for front-office roles

    As rumours of major change swirl around the Canucks, Daniel and Henrik Sedin are reportedly inching closer to joining Vancouver's front office.

  • 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs: Round 1 matchups, schedule, TV channels

    The road to the NHL's final four starts this weekend with Washington and Boston kicking things off.

  • Watch live Premier League and Serie A this week with a free trial

    With the Premier League and Serie A winding down, four games could dictate next year's Champions League races.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • Yermin Mercedes' home run swing makes far more sense than the White Sox hiring Tony La Russa

    If we want to talk about questionable decisions, the Chicago White Sox hiring Tony La Russa came with far fewer good reasons than Yermin Mercedes' home run swing against the Twins.

  • Tony La Russa doubles down on HR controversy while his players send different message on social media

    White Sox players don't seem too bothered by Tony La Russa's comments.

  • Spurs chairman tells fans club 'lost sight' of priorities

    LONDON (AP) — Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has told fans that the club made mistakes during a disappointing season in which it tried to join a “Super League” and fired manager Jose Mourinho after falling out of contention for the Champions League. Levy’s message to supporters was published Wednesday in the matchday program as Spurs welcomed back 10,000 fans for a home game against Aston Villa amid reports that striker Harry Kane wants out of Tottenham. Fans have been critical of the club's attempt to join the proposed European Super League as well as the team's on-field performances as it slipped down the standings and failed to qualify for next season's Champions League. “This season, for many reasons, we have not met our raised expectations on the pitch,” Levy wrote, noting that Spurs were atop the Premier League in December. Levy's message didn't address Kane's status but mentioned the need to hire a permanent manager who will bring a “free-flowing, attacking and entertaining” style of play. Levy said that “we lost sight of some key priorities and what’s truly in our DNA” during the effort to complete the team's new stadium and while dealing with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. “Our work in the community and with the NHS is an example of when we get it right, but we don’t get everything right," he wrote. "It has never been because we don’t care about or respect you, our fans — nothing could be further from the truth.” The club announced last week that it will have fan representation on its board in an effort to improve relations with supporters following the aborted effort to join the Super League. Levy defended his efforts to support the team, saying that since reaching the Champions League final in 2019 the club has spent more than $353 million on new players. But the best they can do now is qualification to the second-tier Europa League. Levy pledged to hire a manager who will bring an exciting style of play. Mourinho was fired last month, and academy coach Ryan Mason was promoted in the interim. “We are acutely aware of the need to select someone whose values reflect those of our great club and return to playing football with the style for which we are known — free-flowing, attacking and entertaining — whilst continuing to embrace our desire to see young players flourish from our academy alongside experienced talent,” Levy wrote. Sky Sports, one of the Premier League’s major rights holders, reported Monday that Kane has asked to be sold after becoming unhappy with the club's lack of progress. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • New hoops league for prep stars building facility in Atlanta

    A new basketball league created for standout high school players is building a state-of-the-art facility in Atlanta. Also under construction: the high-level hoopsters set to join a league that offers another possible avenue to the NBA. Overtime Elite announced Wednesday it is constructing a 103,000-square-foot complex where prep players will train, study and compete. The new league markets itself to top-notch players between 16 and 18 years old with promises of an academic education and a six-figure salary. It’s another potential route to the NBA besides college, the developmental G League or heading overseas. Last month, the league hired a head coach in Kevin Ollie, who led UConn to a national title in 2014. Scheduled to start in September, the league will feature 30 players — yet to be named — all living and playing in Atlanta. Overtime Elite was launched through the sports media company Overtime, which counts among its investors rapper/songwriter Drake and NBA players such as Kevin Durant of Brooklyn, Carmelo Anthony of Portland and Trae Young of Atlanta. “Overtime Elite is a welcome addition to Atlanta’s rich sports tradition, elevating the city as a global center for basketball development and a cultural hub for people of all backgrounds,” Young said in a statement as the Hawks head into the postseason as a No. 5 seed. Each player is guaranteed a minimum salary of at least $100,000 a year, along with signing bonuses and shares in the company. They will also generate revenue from use of their name, image and likeness, in addition to sales of custom jerseys, trading cards, video games and nonfungible tokens. One caveat: Their college eligibility would be forfeited. The city of Atlanta was selected after a yearlong search. The facility will be located in the Atlantic Station neighborhood, which is near the Georgia Tech campus. “The city’s storied basketball history, diverse population, vibrant business community and rich culture make Atlanta a city where OTE wants to make a commitment as an active contributor to the community," Overtime Elite commissioner and president Aaron Ryan said in a news release. Added Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms: “We look forward to welcoming the next generation of basketball stars to our city.” ___ More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Pat Graham, The Associated Press