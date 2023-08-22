Football fan plucked from crowd to referee Portsmouth and Cheltenham Town match after officials fall ill

This is the moment a football fan is plucked from the crowd to referee a league one match after two officials fell ill.

The match between Portsmouth and Cheltenham Town on Saturday 19 August was at risk of being abandoned after the two officials were injured.

A call was put out asking for anyone qualified to come forward, leading to a fan helping to referee the final portion of the game.

The match ended 0-0, with the man receiving a round of applause for stepping in at the last minute.