Football Fan Draws Calls for Lifetime Ban After Committing ‘Disgusting’ Act

Joseph Maiorana

An Ohio State football fan was caught on camera appearing to spit on Michigan players at the teams’ game on Saturday, and it has some online commentators calling for his lifetime ban from Ohio Stadium.

The dire rivals clashed in a low-scoring bout that saw the Wolverines pull off a hard-fought 13-10 win over the No.-2 ranked Buckeyes, likely depriving them of a shot at the college football championship.

The high-intensity rivalry match was capped off by a post-game brawl.

The intense game was capped off by a post-match brawl between players from the opposing teams (which reportedly required police to use pepper spray to break up), but it was the actions of one fan in particular, ahead of the game, that aroused ire on social media.

Early on in the match, Patrick Barron, a photographer for Michigan’s MGoBlog, posted a photo on X of a man wearing an Ohio State jersey who is visibly spitting. Although it wasn’t clear from the photo whether the act was directed at anyone, Barron captioned it, “Ohio State fan spitting on the Michigan players coming out of their locker room.”

Ohio State fan spitting on the Michigan players coming out of their locker room pic.twitter.com/sAlu96j4f2 — Patrick Barron 🌹〽️🐻 (@BlueBarronPhoto) November 30, 2024

The situation drew near-universal condemnation from commenters below the post, which has so far been viewed over a million times.

“As an Ohio state fan that s--t p--ses me off,” wrote user @holyquacanolli. “Should be identified and punished.”

User @THEREDRANGER3 described it as “absolutely disgusting behavior,” earning over 700 likes.

Others called for the fan in question to be detained by police, removed from the stadium, and even receive a lifetime ban from attending games.

Based on a similar past incident, it seems like an arrest isn’t out of the question. In 2022, a player on UCLA’s basketball team was cited for misdemeanor assault after he spat on an Arizona fan during a game.

However, this individual so far does not appear to have been identified, and it is unknown whether the incident is under investigation.

Representatives for Ohio State University did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment.