Football coach claims he's being fired because team has too many black players

A high school football coach in New Jersey claims he's being fired because there are too many black players on the team, an allegation the school adamantly denies.

Nick Strom, head coach at private Camden Catholic High School in the Philadelphia suburb of Cherry Hill, N.J., told the Courier-Post his contract as a history teacher is not being renewed, and the school has asked him to resign as football and golf coach.

“I think this [is] from me not conforming with their viewpoints on what they want the student body and the football team to look like,” Strom told the paper. “I’ve tried to build this program into one that’s based on kids being of ability, high character and high grades.

“From Day 1, the administration told me they did not approve of the ratio of black to white students.”

Strom says minorities comprise about half the team at the predominately white school. He claims that since being hired in 2013, he's discussed the topic of race on the team "10 to 20 times" with school President Mary Whipkey.

“When I’d have a list of potential freshmen, the first question I’d be asked is if they were white or black,” Strom said. “I was confused about why the question was, ‘How can we get more white players in the program or on the field?’”

Whipkey told the Courier-Post Strom's comments are not true.

"We are not that kind of environment and we take it very seriously when those accusations are made," Whipkey said. "This is a special community here. We embrace our diversity here. Those accusations are not true."

Camden Catholic also issued a statement denying the allegations.

“On Friday, April 27, Camden Catholic High School notified an untenured faculty member that his contract would not be renewed for the 2018-19 school year. We do not comment on personnel matters, but it has come to our attention that he has chosen to muddy the reasons for his dismissal with baseless accusations against the school and administration. Any concern about racism or racial insensitivity is taken seriously and investigated fully.”

Story Continues

Strom has a 34-6 record as coach at Camden Catholic.