Football club sparks outrage with job ad

Mill Farm, home of AFC Fylde in Blackpool

Non-league AFC Fylde sparked fury after they shared a job listing to replace outgoing chief exec Jonty Castle but told people not to apply if they want a 'work life balance'.

The club, which sit top of the National League North, sparked a social media backlash with the job ad which told 'office dwellers' to not apply.

It read: "We work hard at Fylde, so don't apply if you are looking for a 'work-life balance' or have to pick the kids up from school twice a week at 3.30.

"This is a hands-on role and requires hands-on leadership from the front so 'delegators' and 'office dwellers' please don't apply."

The advert was pulled after some people pointed out potentially excluding parents may not be legal under employment and discrimination law.

Others said they would consider reporting the club's conduct to the Vanarama Football League.

The club has since re-listed the job posting with slight amendments and redacted the controversial phrases.

But their emphasis on not having a 'flexible work life balance' remains.

