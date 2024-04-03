Football: Cameroon appoint Marc Brys as new head coach

Belgian Marc Brys has been appointed Rigobert Song's replacement as Cameroon's national team coach, the country's sports ministry announced on Tuesday.

The 61-year-old has coached 15 clubs in his career, in Belgium, the Netherlands and Saudi Arabia.

His last job was a three-year stint with Leuven.

Brys' assistant coach will be former Cameroon forward Francois Omam-Biyik, who scored 26 international goals between 1985 and 1998.

He takes over a team who were dumped out of the recent Africa Cup of Nations by Nigeria in the last 16.

Cameroon are currently top of Group D of African qualifying for the 2026 World Cup, following a win over Mauritius and an away draw with Libya.

Song's contract was not renewed by Cameroonian football federation president Samuel Eto'o after the AFCON exit.

