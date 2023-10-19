Football Association suspend Rochdale groundsman for racial abuse

At the time of the initial charge Rochdale offered their "full support" to Joshua Haigh

Rochdale head groundsman Joshua Haigh has been suspended for six weeks after being found guilty of racially abusing a member of the media.

An independent regulatory commission found Haigh guilty of an "aggravated breach" of Football Association Rule E3.

The commission said his behaviour in the incident after February's game against Stockport was "appalling".

Haigh, who denied the charge, has the right to appeal against the ruling.

The commission stated he must take an FA education course and pay £2,000 towards the commission's costs, while he has also been warned as to his future conduct.

His ban runs up to and including 20 November.

Haigh and the reporter initially exchanged words when the latter walked across the pitch to the tunnel at Spotland to conduct post-match interviews. Haigh was unhappy that the complainant was doing so, despite the fact others had done the same and there were children playing on the pitch at the time.

The groundsman then confronted the reporter for a second time as he looked to leave the ground, and it is then that the abuse is said to have taken place.

The commission concluded that Haigh was not a "credible witness" and that "on the balance of probabilities" he was guilty of the offence.