Football Association declines to comment on Ivan Toney betting probe claims

The Football Association has declined to comment on claims that England World Cup hopeful Ivan Toney is being investigated under a probe into match betting.

A report in the Sun suggested the 26-year-old Brentford striker is the subject of an inquiry over historical allegations which relate to a period before he joined his current club.

The FA was not commenting on the story on Saturday evening, while the Bees issued a brief statement via their official website to acknowledge they were aware of the claims.

It said: “We note the story concerning Ivan Toney and the FA investigation. The club will not be commenting.”

Under FA rules, players operating at Premier League, English Football League, National League and The FA Women’s Super League and The FA Women’s Championship levels are banned from betting on football.

The rules state: “Participants covered by the ban will be prohibited from betting, either directly or indirectly, on any football match or competition that takes place anywhere in the world. This also includes a worldwide ban on betting on any other football-related matter.

“For example, the transfer of players, employment of managers or team selection. The passing of inside information to somebody that uses the information for betting remains prohibited.”

Toney was part of the England squad for September’s Nations League clashes with Italy and Germany, but did not figure in either game as he awaits his senior international debut.

He began his professional career with home-town club Northampton and, during a three-year stay at Newcastle, had loan spells with Barnsley, Shrewsbury, Scunthorpe and Wigan before making a permanent move to Peterborough in August 2018.

Toney joined Brentford in a £5million switch two years later and scored 33 goals as they won promotion to the Premier League in his first season.

He has carried that form into the top flight with 12 goals in the last campaign and eight so far this time around to propel himself into the England squad with his clinical form from the penalty spot a major plus as manager Gareth Southgate prepares for the World Cup in Qatar.

The frontman missed Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Nottingham Forest through suspension after collecting his fifth yellow card of the season against Wolves last weekend.