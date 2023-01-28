Footage shows Memphis police brutally beating Tyre Nichols

·3 min read

Footage of a traffic stop that has seen five ex-Memphis police officers charged with murder appears to show them taking turns to brutally kick and punch a motorist.

Tyre Nichols, 29, is heard crying out repeatedly for his mother during the arrest in Memphis on 7 January.

The footage shows police officers shouting profanities and beating the FedEx worker for about three minutes.

Protests are planned on Friday night in Memphis and other US cities.

Police initially said Mr Nichols had been stopped on suspicion of reckless driving, which has not been substantiated. He died in hospital three days later, on 10 January.

Mr Nichols was black, as are all five officers charged in the case.

US President Joe Biden said in a statement: "Like so many, I was outraged and deeply pained to see the horrific video of the beating that resulted in Tyre Nichols' death."

Memphis Police Department released four graphic videos of the traffic stop and its violent aftermath on Friday, totalling more than an hour of footage.

Mr Nichols taking a selfie
Mr Nichols died three days after an encounter with police at a traffic stop

The first clip shows officers pulling Mr Nichols out of his vehicle and shouting at him to get on the ground.

"I didn't do anything!" he says. Officers demand that he lie down flat.

"Get on the [expletive] ground!" one officer shouts, as another is heard saying: "Tase him!"

An officer shouts: "Put your hands behind your back before I break your [expletive]."

"You guys are really doing a lot right now," Mr Nichols says to the officers. "I'm just trying to go home."

Within seconds one of the officers fires a Taser at him, and Mr Nichols leaps up and manages to run away.

A second video appears to show the view from a CCTV camera on a pole across the street of a residential area, as two officers hold Mr Nichols down while others take turns kicking and punching him and striking him with what appears to be a baton.

They drag him across the ground and prop him sitting up against a squad car.

The third and fourth videos show police body camera footage of the beating, with Mr Nichols being held down, pepper-sprayed and assaulted as he repeatedly shouts: "Mom!"

Mr Nichols' mother, RowVaughn Wells, has said her son was only about 70 metres (230ft) from home when Memphis police officers "murdered him".

The Nichols family attorneys have compared the assault to the infamous 1991 police beating of Los Angeles motorist Rodney King.

From left: Demetrius Haley, Desmond Mills, Jr, Emmitt Martin III, Justin Smith and Tadarrius Bean
From left: Demetrius Haley, Desmond Mills, Jr, Emmitt Martin III, Justin Smith and Tadarrius Bean

The five officers - Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Desmond Mills Jr, Emmitt Martin III, and Justin Smith - were fired last week.

They were taken into custody on Thursday and each faces charges of second-degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct and official oppression.

Four of the five posted bail and were released from custody by Friday morning, according to jail records.

Lawyers for Mr Martin and Mr Mills have said their clients will plead not guilty.

Memphis Police Director Cerelyn Davis described the officers' actions as "heinous, reckless and inhumane".

With protests anticipated, she told US media that local officials had decided to release the video on Friday evening so that schoolchildren and commuters would have time to get home.

Rallies and demonstrations were planned on Friday night in New York, Washington, Chicago, Boston, Detroit, and Portland, Oregon.

Latest Stories

  • What the Tyre Nichols beating video shows

    The bodycam footage shows Mr Nichols being severely beaten and crying out for his mother.

  • No more expensing home internet bills to taxpayers, Tory and Liberal MPs told

    OTTAWA — The federal Liberal government is joining the Opposition Conservatives in no longer allowing its members of Parliament to expense taxpayers for home internet services. And government House leader Mark Holland's office said Thursday he will propose that the practice be ended for MPs of all parties, after Conservatives signalled their intention to do the same. A breakdown of recent expenses shows 31 Tory MPs have charged taxpayers for home internet services for either themselves or staff,

  • Tyre Nichols’ mother reveals police blocked her from seeing her dying son in hospital

    “They had beat him to a pulp... his head was swollen like a watermelon,” RowVaughn Wells says.

  • What you need to know about the Tyre Nichols killing and police videos

    The city of Memphis released video Friday showing Tyre Nichols being shot with a Taser, pepper-sprayed, beaten and restrained for three minutes by police.

  • Biden speaks with parents of Tyre Nichols; McDaniel retains RNC post: recap

    Five former Memphis police officers were charged with second-degree murder in the Tyre Nichols case. The RNC will hold its secret-ballot election.

  • Nuclear strike chief seeks cancer review of launch officers

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The top Air Force general in charge of the nation's air- and ground-launched nuclear missiles has requested an official investigation into the number of officers who are reporting blood cancer diagnoses after serving at Malmstrom Air Force Base in Montana. The illnesses became publicly known this week after The Associated Press obtained a military brief that at least nine missileers — those officers serving in underground bunkers near silo-based Minuteman III intercontinental b

  • 130 migrants rescued from Italian coast

    STORY: On Tuesday (January 24), the vessel, operated by Doctors Without Borders (MSF), picked up 69 migrants south of Malta, including 9 women and 25 minors, and was told to go to the northern port of La Spezia.While heading north on Wednesday (January 25), the MSF team received a distress alert by Alarm Phone and saved other 61 migrants - including 13 women and 24 minors, the youngest one being less than 1- year old - from an overcrowded rubber boat in distress in international waters near Libya.The Geo Barents, which is currently carrying 237 migrants onboard, is heading towards La Spezia, the furthest and northernmost destination that Italy has assigned to an NGO ship.This month, the right-wing government led by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, told other vessels to reach Livorno in Tuscany, and the eastern Adriatic ports of Ancona and Ravenna.Until recently, these ships would usually have been made to dock on Lampedusa island or other Sicilian locations.

  • Tyre Nichols video: Body cam footage showing brutal police beating by 5 Memphis police officers released

    Video of Tyre Nichols' brutal beating by Memphis police was released Friday, showing Nichols calling out for his mom as police pummeled him.

  • Jokic returns to Nuggets in New Orleans after 2-game absence

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Nikola Jokic was back in Denver's starting lineup Tuesday night against New Orleans after missing the Nuggets' previous two games because of tightness in his left hamstring. The 7-foot center from Serbia is a two-time NBA MVP. He's averaging 25.1 points, 11 rebounds and 9.9 assists this season. His return comes against a Pelicans squad missing two if its top offensive players in Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram. Pelicans coach Willie Green said before tipoff that if Jokic re

  • Bucks get Antetokounmpo and Middleton back against Pistons

    DETROIT (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks have two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and three-time All-Star Khris Middleton in their lineup together for the first time in more than a month. Both forwards played the Detroit Pistons on Monday night. Antetokounmpo had missed five straight games with a sore left knee. Middleton hadn’t played since Dec. 15 due to a sore right knee. Milwaukee selected Antetokounmpo No. 15 overall a decade ago. The native of Greece was the NBA's Most Improved Player award in hi

  • Purdy, 49ers beat Cowboys 19-12, advance to NFC title game

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Christian McCaffrey scored on a go-ahead 2-yard run in the fourth quarter and San Francisco’s defense did the rest, sending the 49ers to their second straight NFC title game with a 19-12 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. The 49ers (15-4) used back-to-back long scoring drives in the second half to wear down the Cowboys (13-6) and win their 12th straight game. San Francisco advanced to play the Eagles in the NFC title game next Sunday in Philadelphia after losin

  • Rahm outlasts rookie Thompson to win AmEx by 1 stroke

    LA QUINTA, Calif. (AP) — While Jon Rahm had plenty of chances to pump his right first after nice shots on Sunday, the look of relief on his face after holding off rookie Davis Thompson put into perspective his victory at The American Express. The Spanish star took advantage of mistakes by Thompson over the adventuresome final three holes and closed with a 4-under 68 to win by one stroke, his second PGA Tour win in as many starts this year. “I'm, in a weird way, glad that today went the way it we

  • 3 forwards Maple Leafs should target at NHL trade deadline

    The Maple Leafs don't have much cap space, but they still have options to improve their roster by the NHL trade deadline.

  • Mitch Marner scores in OT, Maple Leafs battle back to down Rangers 3-2

    TORONTO — The Maple Leafs knew they needed to get to the blue paint and make life miserable for the reigning Vezina Trophy winner backstopping a well-drilled opponent. After finally getting on level terms to force overtime off a hard-nosed sequence, Mitch Marner did the same — this time in spectacular fashion. The winger scored 19 seconds into the extra period on a terrific individual effort as Toronto battled back from a goal down late in regulation to defeat the New York Rangers 3-2 on Wednesd

  • Chiefs' decision to trade Hill opened future for success

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The decision that Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach faced at the conclusion of last season was shockingly simple yet brutally difficult: Do they sign wide receiver Tyreek Hill to a long-term deal or trade him away? Two options. Yet two very different ways to chart a course for the future of the franchise. Veach mulled the decision for the better part of six weeks, knowing full well most Chiefs fans wanted to keep the dynamic playmaker, but that it would saddl

  • Prince George curlers win B.C. blind championships, set to compete at Western finals

    Terry Pipkey's vision has been deteriorating for three decades, and now he can barely recognize the face of the person standing in front of him. But the longtime Prince George resident is part of a local curling club that won the B.C. Blind Curling Championship held in the Central B.C. city in early January. Pipkey says he has no central vision, so he has to leverage his peripheral vision to win the game. "Blind curling is quite similar to just regular curling — it's just that because of our vis

  • Cardinals' Nootbaar, Boston's Yoshida in Japan's WBC team

    TOKYO (AP) — Japan completed naming its 30-man roster on Thursday for the World Baseball Classic, which includes outfielders Lars Nootbaar of the St. Louis Cardinals and Masataka Yoshida of the Boston Red Sox. Nootbaar has a Japanese mother but grew up in California and does not speak Japanese. He is the first to play for Japan in the WBC who qualifies because of his ancestry. Japan announced its first 12 members last month. They include MLB players such as Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani, San

  • Precious Achiuwa is showing he's improved his court awareness

    Amit Mann and Asad Alvi discuss what Precious Achiuwa has shown since he's returned from injury and the improvements he's made in his court awareness. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Johnny Gaudreau comes back to Calgary's Saddledome as a Blue Jacket

    CALGARY — Johnny Gaudreau returned to the NHL city that accelerated him to league stardom for the first time since he left. A Calgary Flame his first eight seasons of professional hockey out of Boston College, the left-winger stepped back onto Saddledome ice Monday in Columbus Blue Jackets colours. His Blue Jackets teammates gave Gaudreau a taste of what he might expect at night in his first game back in Calgary by booing him when he touched the puck in the morning skate. "It was funny," Gaudrea

  • 'It’s a great time for a trip': Thaddeus Young on Raptors' road trip

    Raptors forward Thaddeus Young discusses the state of the team, why he thinks the timing of Toronto's longest road trip is good and more.