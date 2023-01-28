Footage shows Memphis police brutally beating Tyre Nichols

Footage of a traffic stop that has seen five ex-Memphis police officers charged with murder appears to show them taking turns to brutally kick and punch a motorist.

Tyre Nichols, 29, is heard crying out repeatedly for his mother during the arrest in Memphis on 7 January.

The footage shows police officers shouting profanities and beating the FedEx worker for about three minutes.

Protests are planned on Friday night in Memphis and other US cities.

Police initially said Mr Nichols had been stopped on suspicion of reckless driving, which has not been substantiated. He died in hospital three days later, on 10 January.

Mr Nichols was black, as are all five officers charged in the case.

US President Joe Biden said in a statement: "Like so many, I was outraged and deeply pained to see the horrific video of the beating that resulted in Tyre Nichols' death."

Memphis Police Department released four graphic videos of the traffic stop and its violent aftermath on Friday, totalling more than an hour of footage.

Mr Nichols died three days after an encounter with police at a traffic stop

The first clip shows officers pulling Mr Nichols out of his vehicle and shouting at him to get on the ground.

"I didn't do anything!" he says. Officers demand that he lie down flat.

"Get on the [expletive] ground!" one officer shouts, as another is heard saying: "Tase him!"

An officer shouts: "Put your hands behind your back before I break your [expletive]."

"You guys are really doing a lot right now," Mr Nichols says to the officers. "I'm just trying to go home."

Within seconds one of the officers fires a Taser at him, and Mr Nichols leaps up and manages to run away.

A second video appears to show the view from a CCTV camera on a pole across the street of a residential area, as two officers hold Mr Nichols down while others take turns kicking and punching him and striking him with what appears to be a baton.

They drag him across the ground and prop him sitting up against a squad car.

Story continues

The third and fourth videos show police body camera footage of the beating, with Mr Nichols being held down, pepper-sprayed and assaulted as he repeatedly shouts: "Mom!"

Mr Nichols' mother, RowVaughn Wells, has said her son was only about 70 metres (230ft) from home when Memphis police officers "murdered him".

The Nichols family attorneys have compared the assault to the infamous 1991 police beating of Los Angeles motorist Rodney King.

From left: Demetrius Haley, Desmond Mills, Jr, Emmitt Martin III, Justin Smith and Tadarrius Bean

The five officers - Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Desmond Mills Jr, Emmitt Martin III, and Justin Smith - were fired last week.

They were taken into custody on Thursday and each faces charges of second-degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct and official oppression.

Four of the five posted bail and were released from custody by Friday morning, according to jail records.

Lawyers for Mr Martin and Mr Mills have said their clients will plead not guilty.

Memphis Police Director Cerelyn Davis described the officers' actions as "heinous, reckless and inhumane".

With protests anticipated, she told US media that local officials had decided to release the video on Friday evening so that schoolchildren and commuters would have time to get home.

Rallies and demonstrations were planned on Friday night in New York, Washington, Chicago, Boston, Detroit, and Portland, Oregon.