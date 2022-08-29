Foot Orthotic Insoles Market to Hit USD 4,734.3 Million by 2028 | Foot Orthotic Insoles Industry CAGR 6.3% During 2022-2028; Exclusive Insight Report by Vantage Market Research

Vantage Market Research
·10 min read
Vantage Market Research, The North Star for the Working World
Vantage Market Research, The North Star for the Working World

WASHINGTON, Aug. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medical devices called Foot Orthotic Insoles Market are recommended by physicians to alleviate and relieve foot pain. The market for Foot Orthotic Insoles Market has grown due to the rising incidence of chronic diseases, including diabetes, which can cause diabetic foot ulcers, and other foot maladies. The lockdown, however, had an adverse effect on the market due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as retail stores saw a disturbance in their sales, and there was a decrease in the number of patients visiting healthcare providers. The Global Market revenue was valued at USD 3,281.4 Million in 2021.

The Global Foot Orthotic Insoles Market size is forecasted to reach USD 4,734.3 Million by 2028 and is expected to grow to exhibit a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.3% during the forecast period; states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Foot Orthotic Insoles Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Prefabricated, Custom), by Age Group (Adult, Pediatric), by Application (Sports & Athletics, Medical, Personal Comfort), by Material (Thermoplastics, Polyethylene Foams, Leather, Cork, Composite Carbon Fibers, EVA Gel, Other Materials), by End User (Prefabricated, Custom), by Distribution Channel (Drug Stores, Hospitals & Specialty Clinics, Online Stores, Other Channels), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028).

Key Industry Findings & Insights from the report:

  • The global Foot Orthotic Insoles Market was valued USD 3,281.4 Million in 2021 and is all set to surpass USD 4,734.3 Million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period 2022-2028.        

  • In terms of revenue, the application segment held the largest revenue share of in 2021 and is estimated to maintain its dominance for the forecast period.

  • In terms of revenue, the product segment held the second largest market share of in 2021 and is estimated to grow rapidly during the forecast period.

  • The growth can be attributed to rapid urbanization, technological advancement, an increase in investment by developing countries.

  • North America captured the lion share in 2021 and is projected to retain its position over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the existence of a significant number of Foot Orthotic Insoles industry companies and the high adoption rate owing to government measures that stimulate this industry in this region. The growth is primarily due to the increasing collaborations.

Get Access to a Free Copy of Our Latest Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/foot-orthotic-insoles-market-1796/request-sample

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Foot Ailments with Favorable Reimbursement Policies

More than 30% of the general population experience foot pain. Numerous medical disorders can contribute to this pain, including arthritis, plantar fasciitis, bursitis, and diabetic foot ulcers. So, doctors recommend Foot Orthotic Insoles Market to cure these disorders. According to NCBI, there will be between 9.1 and 26.1 million diabetic foot ulcers worldwide in 2021. Additionally, it is predicted that between 20% and 25% of people with diabetes mellitus may develop a diabetic foot ulcer. Since the increased prevalence of diabetes reached an epidemic level, the volume and incidence of diabetic foot ulcers are rapidly rising globally. Hence, the factors mentioned above are anticipated to drive market growth on a global scale.

Plantar heel discomfort primarily affects middle-aged and older sedentary people, and it is estimated that about 8.0% of all injuries are due to jogging. As a result, the market is projected to experience favorable growth due to the disorder's rising occurrence. Over 800,000 Americans under 65 sought outpatient treatment for plantar fasciitis in 2018, according to the American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP).

Technological Advancements in Orthotic Foot Insoles

The development of orthotic foot insole technology is one of the key elements expected to fuel growth. People are reported to experience crippling foot pain on a global scale, which makes it challenging for them to carry out daily tasks like walking or climbing stairs. Because of the numerous technological advancements that have occurred recently, manufacturers are now concentrating on the mass production and commercialization of technologically advanced orthotic foot insoles, which will expand the market. A single item can have a variety of characteristics and complex geometries thanks to the employment of cutting-edge technology in 3D printed foot insoles.

Purchase This Premium Report (Price 4500 USD for a single-user license) at @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/foot-orthotic-insoles-market-1796/0

Benefits of Purchasing Foot Orthotic Insoles Market Reports:

  • Customer Satisfaction: Our sales team of experts will available for you 24/7.

  • Analyst Support: Speak to our analyst about your questions before or after purchasing the report.

  • Assured Quality: Focuses on perfection and quality of reports.

  • Incomparable Skills: Our Analysts in-depth insights are beyond comparison.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the manufacturing industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020.

Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

  1. Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

    1. North America

    2. Europe

    3. Asia Pacific

    4. Latin America

    5. Middle East & Africa

  2. Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021

  3. Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19

  4. Long Term Dynamics

  5. Short Term Dynamics

The report on Foot Orthotic Insoles Market highlights:

  • Assessment of the market

  • Premium Insights

  • Competitive Landscape

  • COVID Impact Analysis

  • Historic Data, Estimates, and Forecast

  • Company Profiles

Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/foot-orthotic-insoles-market-1796

Regional Analysis:

North America is expected to dominate the growth of Foot Orthotic Insoles Market in 2021. North America is predicted to steer the Foot Orthotic Insoles Marketplace proportion due to a rise in investments from the public as well as private players and the contribution of core market leaders for enhanced virtual trial solutions. Additionally, the increasing rate of adoption of technology in the region in the clinical areas, and government support are further propelling his market growth.

List of Prominent Players in Foot Orthotic Insoles Market:

  • Aetrex Worldwide Inc.

  • Bauerfeind AG

  • Acor Orthopedic

  • Amfit Inc.

  • Blatchford Clinical Services

  • Dr. Scholl’s (Bayer)

  • Salts Techstep

  • The Foot Lab

  • Arden Orthotics Ltd.

  • Bolton Bros

  • Cascade Dafo Inc.

  • Algeo Limited

  • Tynor Orthotics Pvt. Ltd.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 148 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Foot Orthotic Insoles Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Prefabricated, Custom), by Age Group (Adult, Pediatric), by Application (Sports & Athletics, Medical, Personal Comfort), by Material (Thermoplastics, Polyethylene Foams, Leather, Cork, Composite Carbon Fibers, EVA Gel, Other Materials), by End User (Prefabricated, Custom), by Distribution Channel (Drug Stores, Hospitals & Specialty Clinics, Online Stores, Other Channels), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)".

Recent Developments:

February 2022: Digital Orthotics Laboratories Australia Pty Ltd. launched a new DOLA iPhone scanning feature. The customer can scan, prescribe, and order orthotics using iPhone.

November 2021: Spenco, the brand under Implus Footcare LLC, launched Propel and Propel + Carbon insoles that are designed to supercharge running shoes with the latest running technology.

Key Questions Answered in The Report:

  • Which region will show the fastest and highest growth in the near future?

  • Which are the top five players and their weakness and strength of the Market?

  • What will be the future innovation in the upcoming six years?

  • Which application and product will lead the largest share of the Market?

  • What are the growth drivers, restraints and challenges of the industry?

  • What will be the CAGR and size of the Foot Orthotic Insoles Market for the base year and forecast period?         

This market titled “Foot Orthotic Insoles Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Parameter

Details

Market Size Provided for Years

2016-2028

Base Year

2021

Historic Years

2016-2020

Forecast Years

2022-2028

Segments Covered

• Product

  ° Prefabricated

  ° Custom

• Age Group

  ° Adult

  ° Pediatric

• Application

  ° Sports & Athletics

  ° Medical

  ° Personal Comfort

• Material

  ° Thermoplastics

  ° Polyethylene Foams

  ° Leather

  ° Cork

  ° Composite Carbon Fibers

  ° EVA Gel

  ° Other Materials

• End User

  ° Prefabricated

  ° Custom

• Distribution Channel

  ° Drug Stores

  ° Hospitals & Specialty Clinics

  ° Online Stores

  ° Other Channels

• Region

  ° North America

  ° Europe

  ° Asia Pacific

  ° Latin America

  ° Middle East & Africa

Region & Counties Covered

• North America

  ° U.S.

  ° Canada

  ° Mexico

• Europe

  ° U.K

  ° France

  ° Germany

  ° Italy

  ° Spain

  ° Rest Of Europe

• Asia Pacific

  ° China

  ° Japan

  ° India

  ° South Korea

  ° South East Asia

  ° Rest Of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

  ° Brazil

  ° Argentina

  ° Rest Of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

  ° GCC countries

  ° South Africa

  ° Rest Of Middle East & Africa

Companies Covered

• Aetrex Worldwide Inc.

• Bauerfeind AG

• Acor Orthopedic

• Amfit Inc.

• Blatchford Clinical Services

• Dr. Scholl’s (Bayer)

• Salts Techstep

• The Foot Lab

• Arden Orthotics Ltd.

• Bolton Bros

• Cascade Dafo Inc.

• Algeo Limited

• Tynor Orthotics Pvt. Ltd.

Report Coverage

Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape, patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Browse More Related Report:

  • Buy Now Pay Later Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Channel (Online Channel, POS Channel), by Application (Retail Goods, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare & Wellness, Automotive), by End User (Generation X, Generation Z/Millennials, Baby Boomers), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028).

  • Web Application Firewall Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Component (Solutions, Services), by Solution (Hardware Appliances, Virtual Appliances, Cloud-Based), by Service (Professional Services, Managed Services), by Professional Service (Consulting, Support and Maintenance, Training and Education, System Integration), by Organization Size (Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SME), Large Enterprises), by Industry Vertical (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Retail, IT and Tele-Communications), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028).

  • Cyber Security Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Component (Hardware, Software, Services), by Software (APT, Threat Intelligence Platform, SIEM, Security and Vulnerability Management), by Security Type (Network Security, Endpoint Security, Application Security, Cloud Security), by Deployment Type (Cloud, On- Premises), by Organization Size (Large Enterprise, SMEs), by Verticals (Aerospace and Defense, Government, BFSI, IT), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028).

  • Cybersecurity Insurance Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Component (Solution, Service), by Insurance Coverage (Data breach, Cybersecurity liability), by Insurance Type (Packaged, Stand-alone), by Organization size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), by End user (Technology provider, Insurance provider), by Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028).

About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies. The company provides high quality data and market research reports. The company serves various enterprises and clients in a wide variety of industries. The company offers detailed reports on multiple industries including Chemical Materials and Energy, Food and Beverages, Healthcare Technology, etc. The company’s experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and numerous statistical tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vantage-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/vantagemarketr

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/vantagemarketresearch

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases @https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/press-releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/blogs

Blog:


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canada drops all three games at L.A. Rugby Sevens

    LOS ANGELES — So much for a happy Hollywood ending. Canada dropped all three of its Group B round robin games on Saturday in the World Rugby L.A. Sevens at Dignity Health Sports Park. Canada, playing in a pool with New Zealand, South Africa and the United States, lost 26-5 to New Zealand, 22-17 to South Africa and 26-17 to the U.S. Against New Zealand, Canada got one try from Alex Russell in the fourth minute, two minutes after Moses Leo gave New Zealand the lead on his try. Canada trailed 12-5

  • Ohtani, Angels blank frustrated Blue Jays 2-0

    TORONTO — Shohei Ohtani refused to allow the good vibrations from the 30th reunion of the 1992 World Series champion Toronto Blue Jays to mushroom to the current club on Saturday. The Los Angeles Angels ace starter surrendered only two hits, striking out nine with only one walk in a masterful season-high 109-pitch, seven-inning performance for a 2-0 victory. Ohtani versus Blue Jays ace Alek Manoah, plus the reunion, provided quite the atmosphere. Joe Carter, Dave Winfield, Dave Stieb, manager Ci

  • Canada's rugby women whip Wales 31-3 in exhibition match on home soil

    HALIFAX — Canada’s senior women’s 15s marked their final warm-up test match on home soil before the Rugby World Cup with a 31-3 win over Wales at the Wanderers Grounds on Saturday. Tries from Paige Farries (2), Fabiola Forteza, Maddy Grant and Justine Pelletier — as well as a string of successful conversions from a combination of Brianna Miller and captain Sophie de Goede — were enough to seal the victory. “I think the girls reacted well,” said Canada’s senior women’s 15s head coach Kevin Rouet

  • Canada back on top of the women's hockey world, but work continues to stay there

    Canada's women's hockey team starts the world championship remembering the words of a man who climbed Mount Everest twice. Jamie Clarke, a Canadian adventurer who reached the top of the world's highest mountain in 1997 and 2010, spoke to the women's team twice in the weeks leading up to February's Olympic Games in Beijing where the Canadian women reclaimed gold. "He talked about conquering Mount Everest. One of his messages was, you're only on top for a split second," head coach Troy Ryan said.

  • South Korea's An and Choi share lead at CP Women's Open as Canada's Henderson fades

    OTTAWA — Two former teammates are tied atop the leaderboard at the CP Women's Open, vying for their first wins on the LPGA Tour. South Korea's Hye-Jin Choi and Narin An are tied at 16-under overall after three rounds at the Canadian women's golf championship. They played together last month at the Dow Great Lakes Invitational and have known each other for more than five years after playing against each other in Asia. "It was only about a month ago that we played on the same team and played well,

  • Kyrgios would consider 1st-round US Open loss a win for him

    NEW YORK (AP) — In one breath, Nick Kyrgios talks about heading into the U.S. Open with as much self-belief and good play as ever, coming off a runner-up finish at Wimbledon and some strong results on hard courts in recent weeks. In the next, ever an enigma, the 23rd-seeded Kyrgios says he can’t wait for his stay in the Flushing Meadows bracket to be over — perhaps as soon as Monday night, when he faces his “good mate,” fellow Australian and doubles partner Thanasi Kokkinakis — so he can head ba

  • Whitecaps' playoff drive hits big pothole in 3-0 loss to Nashville

    VANCOUVER — Losing 3-0 to Nashville SC was bad, but it was how the Vancouver Whitecaps lost that caused head coach Vanni Sartini’s blood to boil. Sartini called the defeat unacceptable. He said his team stopped playing after conceding the first goal and they owed the Whitecaps fans an apology. The loss, with six games remaining, makes the Whitecaps goal of earning a Major League Soccer playoff berth even more of an uphill climb. “It’s a shame what we did today in a game that is so important for

  • Zaretsky has best reason to be late for university enrolment - an LPGA Tour event

    OTTAWA — Most freshmen spend their first week of university buying books and meeting new people. Lauren Zaretsky is playing in her first LPGA Tour event. The 18-year-old from Thornhill, Ont., delayed her arrival at Texas Tech by a week so she could play at the CP Women's Open. Betting on herself has paid dividends as Zaretsky is the only Canadian amateur to make the cut at the national women's golf championship. "It just brings good momentum coming in," said Zaretsky of playing the LPGA event be

  • Nazem Kadri celebrates Stanley Cup win with the London Muslim community that always backed him

    Nazem Kadri walked out the front doors of the London Muslim Mosque on Saturday and hoisted the Stanley Cup as he celebrated winning hockey's highest trophy with his hometown community. The 31-year-old won the Cup in June as a member of the Colorado Avalanche and is believed to be the first member of his faith to become an NHL champion. On Saturday, Kadri made a point of including the Muslim community in the celebration, telling the crowd gathered at the mosque they were essential to his developm

  • Blue Jays fans reeling after getting swept by Angels

    Sunday's sloppy, mistake-filled loss to the Angels sent a number of Blue Jays fans off the deep end.

  • 'I've been able to dream big': 62-year-old Canadian becomes oldest woman to summit K2 in Pakistan

    An Oakville, Ont., woman became the oldest female to climb the second highest mountain in the world at the age of 62, after picking up Alpine climbing at 50. Liliya Ianovskaia, not only managed to successfully summit Mount Everest in Nepal, she went on to climb two more mountains above 8,000 metres just weeks after. Despite Mount Everest being the highest mountain on earth at 8,849 metres, K2 in Pakistan, the second highest peak, is known to be one of the most dangerous and difficult treks due t

  • Edmonton muggles competing for 2022 quidditch title in Mill Woods Park

    Veteran and rookie quidditch players across Edmonton are preparing to mount broomsticks, as they vie for a citywide title Saturday. The annual Edmonton Quidditch Cup, a tournament that runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Mill Woods Park, will feature national-level athletes as well as entry-level competitors who may have never played a match before. "It's so fun," said Jasper Whitby, a quidditch player and vice-president of the Edmonton Aurors. "I'm so excited to play quidditch again." Quidditch, the

  • Sarah Fillier strikes twice, Canada downs Swiss 4-1 in women's world hockey

    HERNING, Denmark — Sarah Fillier thought about it for an instant, but made her Plan B work instead. Canada's youngest player at the women's world hockey championship scored twice in Saturday's 4-1 win over Switzerland in Herning's Kvik Hockey Arena. The 22-year-old from Georgetown, Ont., spotted Canada a 2-0 lead by the second period, but there was a tantalizing moment in the seconds before her first goal of the game. Behind Switzerland's net, Fillier briefly contemplated lifting the puck on the

  • Phil Kessel agrees to one-year, $1.5 million deal with Golden Knights

    Forward Phil Kessel has agreed to a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Vegas Golden Knights.

  • End of an era: Dawson College basketball coach Joel Tyrrell retires after 49 years

    After nearly half a century spent mentoring players, basketball coach Joel Tyrrell announced his retirement from the athletic department at Dawson College. Tyrrell started as a social sciences student in 1973, and stayed at the CEGEP until his last day on Aug. 19. "I had the opportunity to work with some amazing coaches at this college, who inspired me to pursue the career," Tyrrell said on the school's court on Saturday. "I felt it was time to step aside and give somebody else the opportunity."

  • Andreescu sets out for second Grand Slam title on familiar grounds at U.S. Open

    Four months after returning to action from an extended break, Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu says her confidence is peaking heading into the final Grand Slam of the season. The Mississauga, Ont., native enters this year's U.S. Open, where she won her lone career Grand Slam in 2019, after a short but successful stay at the recent National Bank Open. "I know that I can beat any player on tour right now," Andreescu said ahead of the tournament's main draw, which begins Monday in New York. "I

  • Argonauts, Ticats set to square off for third time in four weeks

    TORONTO — Following a one-week hiatus, linebacker Henoc Muamba and the Toronto Argonauts will again square off against their arch rivals. Toronto (4-5) hosts the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (3-7) at BMO Field on Friday night before the two teams meet again at Tim Hortons Field on Sept. 5 in their annual Labour Day showdown. The Argos and Ticats opened a two-game series three weeks ago, with the home team winning each contest. And although the games are important to both teams, Muamba said it's not as if

  • Ohtani, Rengifo hit two-run homers as Angels complete sweep of Jays with 8-3 win

    TORONTO — Even though the lowly Los Angeles Angles swept his Toronto Blue Jays, interim manager John Schneider will refrain from a furniture-tossing fit of anger to rally his club. The Angels (55-73) received two-run homers from Luis Rengifo and Shohei Ohtani and solo blasts from Kurt Suzuki and Mike Trout to handle the Blue Jays 8-3 in the series finale, outscoring the home side 22-3 in the three-game set. "I'm never the type of guy who will go in there and flip the table," Schneider said. "At

  • Scheffler clings to 1-shot lead as Tour Championship delayed

    ATLANTA (AP) — Justin Thomas was a tap-in away from polishing off a 7-under 63. And then the horn sounded Saturday signaling a stop in play because of storms near the Tour Championship. He had to wait until Sunday to not only finish, but to figure out where it left him in pursuit of the FedEx Cup and its $18 million prize. Scottie Scheffler was still in the lead, barely. Xander Schauffele was still on his heels, even tying him ever so briefly. They were on the 13th hole and among 10 players who

  • Alberta equestrian rides across Mongolian landscape in world's toughest horse race

    An Alberta woman spent a gruelling 10 days trekking more than 1,000 kilometres across Mongolia on horseback. Adele Dobler, a helicopter pilot, was one of 48 riders selected in a lottery of 2,000 applicants to participate in the Mongol Derby, considered the hardest and longest horse-riding race in the world. Dobler had wanted to compete in a race like the Mongol derby since she was nine years old. "I'm 36 now, so I've been thinking about it for a long time," she said while on CBC Edmonton's Radio