Foot - MLS - Gregory van der Wiel quitte Toronto
Le défenseur néerlandais Gregory van der Wiel quitte le club canadien de Toronto en raison de « divergences avec le staff ». L'ancien latéral droit du PSG Gregory van der Wiel a annoncé sur son compte Instagram qu'il mettait un terme à son aventure avec Toronto (MLS) en raison de mésentente avec l'entraîneur. «Malheureusement, il n'y aura pas de deuxième année à cause de divergences avec le staff. Je veux simplement gagner et le faire quelles que soient les conséquences. Je suppose que cette mentalité était trop pour eux et ils ont décidé qu'ils n'avaient pas besoin de moi pour cette saison.» Selon les médias canadiens, Van der Wiel aurait eu une altercation avec son entraîneur Greg Vanney durant le camp d'entraînement de pré-saison.
Sources: Gregory van der Wiel has been 'removed from Toronto FC camp' after an altercation with Greg Vanney for insubordination. Will never play for the team again. Some within the club explored options of possibly releasing him in the offseason over character concerns. #tfc
— Kristian Jack (@KristianJack) 24 janvier 2019
Van der Wiel avait signé à Toronto en février 2018 après un passage par Fenerbahçe (2016-2017) puis par Cagliari (2017-2018).
Dear Toronto. I called you home and I was so happy that I had finally found a place that felt like that. Year one had ups and downs but I found my joy back and I could not wait to get started this new season. I was ready to give it all. Unfortunately year two will never come due to differences with the coaching staff. I just want to win and do that no matter what the consequences are. I guess that mentality was a little too much for them and they decided they do not need me for this season. Teammates and fans, I will miss you guys. All the best, Gregory van der Wiel.
