Take an On-Foot Look at the UNION x Nike Cortez

UNION LOS ANGELES continues its partnership with Nike and Jordan Brand with multiple releases set to drop in early 2022. Following the announcement of an Air Jordan 2 and Nike Dunk Low, the Los Angeles mainstay is putting its spin on a west coast staple — the Nike Cortez.

On-foot imagery has finally arrived by way of Yankee Kicks, offering a closer look at the upcoming collaboration. The shoe’s base is constructed from striped canvas in shades of tan and blue. Suede overlays in tan add another textural element while a dusty rose hue covers the Swoosh, lower eyestay, tongue tag and heel tab. Look out for a yellow UNION LA tag near the laces and dual heel tabs with Union’s Frontman logo and Nike branding. The shoe’s sole blends cork with a traditional rubber outsole in tan.

No official release date has been announced but we expect to see the UNION LOS ANGELES x Nike Cortez to release in early 2022, coinciding with the 50th anniversary of the silhouette.