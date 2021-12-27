Take an On-Foot Look at the UNION x Nike Cortez

  • 1/6

    Take an On-Foot Look at the UNION x Nike Cortez

  • 2/6

    Take an On-Foot Look at the UNION x Nike Cortez

  • 3/6

    Take an On-Foot Look at the UNION x Nike Cortez

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • 4/6

    Take an On-Foot Look at the UNION x Nike Cortez

  • 5/6

    Take an On-Foot Look at the UNION x Nike Cortez

  • 6/6

    Take an On-Foot Look at the UNION x Nike Cortez

Jascmeen Bush
·1 min read

UNION LOS ANGELES continues its partnership with Nike and Jordan Brand with multiple releases set to drop in early 2022. Following the announcement of an Air Jordan 2 and Nike Dunk Low, the Los Angeles mainstay is putting its spin on a west coast staple — the Nike Cortez.

On-foot imagery has finally arrived by way of Yankee Kicks, offering a closer look at the upcoming collaboration. The shoe’s base is constructed from striped canvas in shades of tan and blue. Suede overlays in tan add another textural element while a dusty rose hue covers the Swoosh, lower eyestay, tongue tag and heel tab. Look out for a yellow UNION LA tag near the laces and dual heel tabs with Union’s Frontman logo and Nike branding. The shoe’s sole blends cork with a traditional rubber outsole in tan.

No official release date has been announced but we expect to see the UNION LOS ANGELES x Nike Cortez to release in early 2022, coinciding with the 50th anniversary of the silhouette.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories