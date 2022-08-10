Take an On-Foot Look at the Air Jordan 1 Low "UNC Grey"

With colorblocking that calls out to the UNION LOS ANGELES x Air Jordan 1 and an exposed foam tongue reminiscent of OFF-WHITE™' collabs, the AJ1 Low returns in a "UNC Grey" colorway.

Crafted with a white, blue and gray upper offset with an aged midsole, the sneaker blends some of the most popular Air Jordan hues into a single pair. Touches of gold on the rear Wings logo and tongue tag elevate the release, as does the touch of pebbled leather reserved for the Swooshes.

Take an on-foot look at the pair via Yankee Kicks in the gallery above and stay tuned for official release details.

