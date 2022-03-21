An On-Foot Look at the adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 "Bone"

Following last week's official images, on-foot visuals of the adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 "Bone" have now surfaced.

The upcoming iteration of the popular silhouette features a clean all-white colorway. The Primeknit upper comes with perforated layers, while transparent mesh strips grace the lateral sides to provide texture to the overall design. Completing the tonal look are the white weaved laces, heel loops, sockliners and full-length BOOST midsoles encapsulated in white semi-translucent rubber.

Take a closer look at the sneakers above. Priced at $230 USD, the YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 “Bone” will drop on March 21 via adidas' website.

In the meantime, check out the same silhouette in "Reverse Oreo."