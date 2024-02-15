This Fool Cancelled at Hulu

Hulu is bidding farewell to This Fool: The Chris Estrada-led comedy has been cancelled after two seasons at the streamer, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Reviews for the series were strong, but sources tell THR that it “failed to find an audience large enough to justify a third season.”

More from TVLine

Estrada created the series and starred as Julio Lopez, a 30-year-old still living with his mother and grandmother in his childhood bedroom in working-class South Central Los Angeles. Julio worked at Hugs Not Thugs, a gang rehab center that helped recently released convicts acclimate to life after prison.

Emmy winner Michael Imperioli (The Sopranos, The White Lotus) co-starred as Minister Payne, with Frankie Quiñones as Luis and Michelle Ortiz as Maggie. Fred Armisen served as an executive producer and also guest-starred in a Season 1 episode.

“After Julio’s job and love life blew up” at the end of Season 1, per the official description, Season 2 followed new roommates Julio and Luis as they “embark on finding new careers and romances with the help of Minister Payne, Chef Percy and other former Huggers.”

This Fool debuted on Hulu in August 2022. It was renewed that November for a second season, which premiered last August. The cancellation caps This Fool’s run at a total of 20 episodes.

Will you miss hanging out with This Fool? Hit the comments to share your thoughts on the cancellation.

Best of TVLine