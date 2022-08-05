Foodservices Sector Enterprises ICT Investment Trends and Future Outlook by Segments Hardware, Software, IT Services, and Network and Communications

Summary According to Information & Communication Technology (ICT) decision makers survey, the largest share of enterprise ICT budget in foodservices sector for 2021 was allocated to ‘internal development & maintenance of ICT infrastructure’ as key spending area, and ‘procurement and operations’ business function.

New York, Aug. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Foodservices Sector Enterprises ICT Investment Trends and Future Outlook by Segments Hardware, Software, IT Services, and Network and Communications" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06312860/?utm_source=GNW


The survey report provides information and insights into ICT spending by enterprises in the foodservices sector -
- Insights of its ICT budget allocation by business function and key spending areas
- Enterprise ICT Budget Outlook for 2021
- Segment wise ICT budget allocation comparison between 2020 and 2021

- Gain insights into foodservices enterprises ICT spending trends
- Gain insights into foodservices enterprises ICT budget allocation for 2021
- Gain insights into key technology priorities of the foodservices enterprises in allocating ICT budgets
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06312860/?utm_source=GNW

