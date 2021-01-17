Some foods, restaurants to satisfy taste buds, lift your spirits

Representative image

New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI): After staying indoors for several months during the Covid-19 lockdown, foodies are now venturing out in greater numbers to enjoy their favourite dishes at fast-food chains and other restaurants. Here is a list of some tried and tested food items and restaurants that will help you please your palate as well as your soul.

Chicken Caesar Salad and Arabian Shishtouk at Chevron Lounge:

Chevron, Gurugram: Boasting of a beautifully landscaped exterior, the lounge has an artistically landscaped interior too. The lounge which is located around Gwal Pahari area of Gurugram launches in three phases over the day. The first phase takes place between 12 pm - 4 pm for lunch, the second phase happens between 4 pm - 8 pm including the venue tour and bar snacks, and the last phase from 8 pm onwards.

Chef Martin Rozario, who has a work experience of 25 years, with several 5-star hotels and standalone restaurants is the master in the kitchen. Chevron menu offers a good mix of Italian, Oriental and Continental cuisine. Here's a list of delicacies to try at the place:

(1) Chicken Caesar Salad: A salad made of fresh tender from their farm-grown veggies, the salad is a must-try at will serve as a palate cleanser.

(2) Arabian Shishtouk: Made of tender chicken with herbs and pepper, the Sheishtouk is served with on flatbread and dip with pickled veggies on the side. The platter seems to be a colosseum of colours and not that it just looks gorgeous, but the taste is also savoury. This dish is a must-try at the lounge, among the Chicken Raisukaree, Sichuan Chicken Rice pot, and Corn Crusted Fried Fish. The Pomme Delight mocktail is not just a refreshing treat for your taste buds, but it is a treat to the eyes to see the bartender making your drink at the live bar.

Cheese cigarettes and Murgh Handi Biryani at 21 Shots: The MRP Bar

21 Shots- The MRP Bar: A restaurant and bar located amid the party hub of Gurugram- Sector 29. A place is a perfect place to hang out with friends or to celebrate special occasions. It opens at 1 pm and closes down by 12 midnight. Chef Anil Kumar who has an experience of 17 years has introduced varieties of recipes which had learnt over time. Here's a list of savoury delicacies to try out:

(3) Cheese cigarettes: Given a quirky name, the cheese cigarettes have a spicy and sour taste, which is balanced out by the smooth dip these cheesy treats are served with. As per Chef Kumar, the recipe has been given a tex- mex (Texas- Mexico) twist, and the recipe is sure to tickle your taste buds.

(4) Murgh Handi Biryani: A staple for food lovers, Biryani whether it be chicken or mutton is sure to tickle hunger pangs. The tenderness of this juicy chicken pieces and the perfect blend of spices will compel you to visit the place multiple times. Tandoori momos and Caesar salad Pizza are some of the recipes to try out here.

For the ones with sweet tooth-here are some tried and tested outlets:

Satisfy your sweet tooth with Unicorn ice-cream at De Jag's

De Jag's, Rajouri Garden: A place to visit for your sweet cravings, if you are experimental and you crave for more than Choco-Chip ice cream or Mango Dolly, then De Jag's, is the place you should head to. Very well-known for their toppings, which includes, lollipops, macarons, wafer sticks, sprinkles, marshmallows, and a lot more; they have a variety of ice-creams available, and that too in many different flavours.

(5) Unicorn ice- cream: Served with your favourite flavour of ice cream, De Jag's rainbow ice cream has all the sweet treats that you can ask in one ice cream- from sprinklers, berries, to sweet and sour candies. The place is a paradise for ice cream lovers.

Relive your childhood days with Bubble gum ice cream at Giani's

Giani's (Multiple outlets): Famous for their varieties of ice creams, this place has more than 50 flavours of Ice Creams, from some heavenly Sundaes, Hot Chocolate Fudge, to faludas, kulfis, and Ice cream cakes for those special occasions.

(6) Bubble gum ice cream: Compelling you to take a walk down the memory lane, the bubble gum ice cream from Giani's is a must-have. Available in different flavours, this ice cream parlour also serves Chocolate Earthquake stone sundae and Brownie Sundae that are yummy. (ANI)