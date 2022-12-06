Foodizz Academy is Pleased to Announce the Launch of a Revolutionary LMS Especially for Culinary Businesses

Foodizz Learning Management System (LMS), the first LMS for the first culinary education business in Indonesia, is here to provide standardization & training solutions for culinary businesses in Indonesia at a very affordable cost and can be accessed by micro-businesses, MSMEs, SMEs, and large companies with many branches in Indonesia, even companies with a global scale in the future.

BANDUNG, Indonesia, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The culinary business is an industry that has enormous potential; this is supported by the fact that culinary is the largest contributor to GDP in the creative economy sector, amounting to 41% (Rp. 455.44 trillion)** in growth (CAGR - Compounded Annual Growth Rate, or Compound Annual Growth Rate); the culinary industry is also predicted to grow up to Rp. 1.097 trillion ($78.5 billion) by 2025***, which is predicted to increase the number of entrepreneurs and their workforce.

There are several opinions that say the culinary business is easy, and the difficult thing is to maintain the quality of products and services. This is true, and the important point that must be underlined is that consumers will buy back and be loyal consumers because of these two things (product and service quality). If not, get ready to be abandoned by consumers. Non-standard and poor quality of service in the culinary business, one of which is caused by the absence of standards in SOP (Standard Operating Procedure), SOC (Station Operation Check), as well as a consistent and ongoing training system. This problem happens because building an SOP System and Training requires a large expense, as well as good skills.

Foodizz Learning Management System (LMS), the first LMS for the first culinary education business in Indonesia, is here to provide standardization & training solutions for culinary businesses in Indonesia at a very affordable cost and can be accessed by micro-businesses, MSMEs, SMEs, and large companies with many branches in Indonesia, even companies with a global scale in the future.

About Foodizz Academy

Foodizz Academy is a technology-based culinary business education platform founded in 2018; since then, Foodizz has educated a total of more than 300,000 people in more than 100 cities throughout Indonesia until the end of 2019, and will continue to grow, with a big vision for providing access to culinary business knowledge to all foodpreneurs in Indonesia from various backgrounds, especially MSMEs who numbered 64.1 million in 2018*. As an online platform, Foodizz provides education in the form of educational videos and podcasts, which can be accessed via www.foodizz.id. As the first culinary education platform in Indonesia, Foodizz, which is part of the big TCI (PT. Teknologi Cakra Internasional) family, is committed to continuing to provide culinary business knowledge that is more thorough and more up-to-date to provide answers to the concerns faced by culinary entrepreneurs in the archipelago, especially MSMEs, in line with its vision: to create 1,000,000 culinary entrepreneurs and 5,000,000 jobs.

Sarita Sutedja

sarita@foodizz.id

+62 81320992992



