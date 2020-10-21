Foodies are obsessed with this hot honey you can put on anything

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

There are some flavors that just go together. And while sweet and sour (like Sour Patch Kids) and sweet and salty (like salted caramels) combinations are some of our tried-and-true favorites, sweet and spicy is slowly making its way to the top of our list, thanks to one condiment.

If sweet and spicy is right up your alley as well, then you have to try Mike’s Hot Honey. Made with pure honey, real chili peppers and vinegar, this “sweet-heat” is the 2010 brainchild of creator Mike Kurtz. According to the brand’s website, “Mike began drizzling his signature hot honey on pizzas at the Brooklyn pizzeria where he worked, and customers started to ask if they could buy bottles to take home.” Well, now you can!

If you’re looking to take your favorite dish up a notch or two, try adding this spicy honey on top of pizza, chicken wings or ribs. And if you really want to be adventurous, you can even drizzle some of this liquid gold into a cocktail or a cup of tea.

Rated a No. 1 best seller on Amazon, this hot product (pun intended) has rave reviews.

One happy user shared, “I tend to shy away from spicy foods, but I couldn’t resist the opportunity to try a new condiment to liven up snacks and recipes with. I was afraid the spice would be overpowering, but it’s actually quite mellow and smooth; just the right touch of heat.”

But if you really want some spice, you can also grab Mike’s Hot Honey in its “Extra Hot” version.

Of the spicier formula, one customer said, “It comes with a tickling habanero-like heat that’s pleasing (but not challenging!) for people who are used to spicy dishes. But it might be tougher for people who aren’t used to hot flavors.”

Watch the video above to get our take on this sweet yet spicy condiment!

