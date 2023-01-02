Food Trucks: Global Markets

ReportLinker

This report segments the market by food truck type, food type, serving type, and region. The report provides an overview of the global food truck market and analyzes market trends.

Using 2021 as the base year, the report estimates market data for the forecast period 2022 through 2027. Market values have been calculated based on the total revenue of food truck providers.



By serving type the food truck market is segmented into dine-in and takeaway segments.Based on food type, the market is divided into Ice cream, BBQ, fast food, beverages, Asian, and some others.



By truck type, the food truck market is segmented into trucks, vans and buses, and others.Geographic regions in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (South America, the Middle East, and Africa).



Revenue forecasts from 2022 to 2027 are given for the food truck market’s segments mentioned above, with estimated values derived from solutions and service providers’ total revenue.



- An up-to-date overview of the global market for food trucks within the food and beverage industry

- Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue data for 2021, estimates for 2022, forecasts for 2023 and 2025, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

- Understanding of the upcoming market potential and industry growth drivers and opportunities in the food trucks industry with a holistic review of Porter’s Five Forces model and SWOT analysis covering major regions and countries involved in market development

- Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for the food trucks market in USD million values, and corresponding market share analysis based on the type of service, vehicle/food truck type, food type, and region

- In-depth information (facts and figures) about the major market dynamics, food safety regulations, technology advancements, and competitive environment of the leading global players

- Discussion of underlying political, economic, sociocultural, technological, legal, and environmental trends and concerns that may influence the nature and size of this market

- Competitive landscape of the leading market participants in food trucks industry, their business segments, company revenue share analysis, product portfolio, and recent key developments

- A relevant patent analysis with review of patents granted on food trucks systems from 2019 to 2022

- Profile descriptions of the leading market participants, including Cafe2U, Kentucky Fried Chicken, Kogi Korean BBQ, Kona Ice, Pizza Hut LLC, and Tim Hortons Inc.



Summary:

Food trucks reduce the costs associated with establishing a restaurant and offer convenient, mobile service to customers.The growing adoption of food trucks by giant players is based on different factors including location and cost in a bid to offer more convenient service to customers.



Early use cases of food trucks were seen in universities, music festivals and so on.Recently, venture capital firms have been investing in start-ups that are developing food trucks.



The global market for food trucks was estimated to be $REDACTED in 2021. It is projected that the food trucks market will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED% to reach $REDACTED by 2027.



