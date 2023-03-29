Food truck worker shoots and kills armed robber, Texas police say

Kaitlyn Alanis
·1 min read
Houston Police Department

An armed man tried to rob a Texas food truck before he was shot and killed, according to local news reports.

Derick Howard, a co-owner of Elite Eats and Cold Treats, told KTRK his mother, also a co-owner, and his uncle were working the food truck at the time of the attempted robbery.

He was on his way to the food truck, when at about 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 27, someone tried to rob the family business, KTRK reported.

A man pulled up in his truck and asked the employees what kind of food they sell, Houston Police Lt. Bryan Bui said in a news conference recorded by KHOU.

The man then pulled out his gun, prompting the brother inside of the food truck to close the window, Bui said.

Police said the man got out of his vehicle, opened the window and pointed his gun inside the food truck.

He tried to fire his gun, KPRC reported, but it jammed.

“Thank God,” family member Jacqueline Mitchell told KTRK. “She’s a godly woman. That’s why the gun jammed because God jammed it because when (suspect) opened that window, he could have shot her, but it jammed.”

The 53-year-old woman used her own gun to shoot at the man several times, killing him, KHOU reported.

Officers were called to the shooting at about 1 p.m., according to a tweet from the Houston Police Department.

They found the man, believed to be in his early 20s, about 40 yards away, KPRC reported.

The woman was taken to a hospital after having a panic attack, KTRK reported. Authorities are investigating the case as a “self-defense” shooting.

Accused car thief shot dead by owner as he drove off in Alabama parking lot, cops say

Man fatally stabs intruder with kitchen knife as he breaks in through window, cops say

Pizza shop owner tackles man after wife, daughter shot in robbery attempt, PA cops say

Pregnant woman shot and killed while trying to rob people in Chicago, officials say

Latest Stories

  • Nashville school shooter Audrey Hale was believed to be planning more attacks on local mall and family members

    ‘We strongly believe there was going to be some other targets, including maybe family members, and one of the malls here in Nashville,’ said the police chief

  • Father stabbed to death in front of toddler daughter at Vancouver Starbucks

    ‘Every time I think about the situation I get this feeling in my chest which is pure fear,’ witness says

  • Gavin Newsom Tweets 1 Scathing Word About Kevin McCarthy's Mass Shooting Silence

    A video of the Republican House speaker drew a blistering response from California's Democratic governor.

  • Who is the Nashville school shooter who killed six at private Christian school?

    Authorities say the former Covenant student entered through a side door and killed six people before being shot dead by responding police officers.

  • This woman bought cameras at the Murdaugh family auction. Here’s what she found on them

    Dawn Martin said she went to the auction because she closely followed the trial of Alex Murdaugh.

  • N.L. family warns others not to fall victim to the same deepfake phone scam that cost them $10K

    When Donna Letto got a phone call one day in December, she says, she recognized the voice on the other end of the phone. Or at least, she believed she did. "I thought it was my son," the St. John's woman told CBC News in a recent interview. "My husband was sitting on the chesterfield at the time and I said, 'Oh, that's Daryl calling.'" Her son's voice sounded a little off, though, and she asked him about it. "I said, 'You've got a bit of a cold, don't you?' He said, 'Yeah, I've got a cold the la

  • 'Welcome to Florida!' Sheriff Greets Man Accused of Threatening to Kill Him

    A New Jersey man accused of threatening to kill Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood was extradited to Florida on Monday, March 27.Richard Golden, age 38, was arrested at his mother’s house in New Jersey on March 13 after an alleged threat against Chitwood posted to 4Chan was tied to that IP address.“Just shoot Chitwood in the head and he stops being a problem. They have to find a new guy to be the problem,” Golden allegedly wrote in response to the sheriff’s condemnation of antisemitism. “But shooting Chitwood in the head solves an immediate problem permanently. Just shoot Chitwood in the head and murder him.”This footage, released by the Volusia Sheriff’s Office, shows Chitwood waiting to greet Golden as he arrived in Florida.“I’m Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood. Anything you want to…” Chitwood said to Golden. “Hope you enjoy your stay. Welcome to Florida.”Golden did not respond to Chitwood and was escorted out of the airport.The sheriff’s office said Golden has been charged with making a written threat to kill or cause injury, which is a felony. Credit: Volusia Sheriff’s Office via Storyful

  • Nashville School Shooter Messaged Friend Minutes Before Massacre

    Metropolitan Nashville Police Department/ReutersThe suspected shooter who killed three children and three adults at a school in Nashville on Monday morning sent a series of dark messages to a friend in the minutes leading up to the attack, according to a report.Police identified Audrey Hale, 28, as the person responsible for the bloodshed at the Covenant School. In a statement, authorities said the first 911 call about shots being fired at the private Christian school was made at 10:13 a.m.Just

  • Abducted 11-year-old rescued after police track child's iPad

    An 11-year-old girl who was abducted from Youngwood, Pennsylvania, was found on Monday after police used geolocation on her iPad to find her, according to the Westmoreland District Attorney's Office. Pennsylvania State Police then arrested Keith Lilliock, 43, and charged him with luring a child into a motor vehicle and interference with the custody of children, the DA's office said. The child told police she was riding her bike to Pittsburgh to visit her sister on Sunday when she stopped at a gas station to take a break.

  • Tennessee governor who signed permitless gun carry comes under fire after Nashville school shooting

    Suspect carried two assault-style rifles and a handgun, according to police

  • Mom Hijacks Fox News Airwaves to Call for Gun Safety: ‘Aren’t You Guys Tired of Covering This?’

    Fox NewsA mother visiting Nashville took over the Fox News airwaves on Monday afternoon to call out the country’s lack of gun safety as yet another mass shooting unfolded at a Nashville school. As reporters and TV crews waited for a police press conference to start, the woman walked up to the microphone to say she was in town on a family vacation with her son and had survived a mass shooting last July. “Aren’t you guys tired of covering this? Aren’t you guys tired of being here and having to cov

  • 19-year-old was kidnapped and raped 28 years ago, cops say. Suspect was just arrested

    She was kidnapped near a Catholic college in Kentucky, police said. Now a North Carolina man has been arrested.

  • Nashville school shooting: Transgender killer who murdered three kids was ex-student who made 'manifesto' and maps of building

    A 28-year-old, who identified as transgender, has shot dead three children aged nine and three adults at a private Christian school in Nashville, Tennessee. Audrey Elizabeth Hale, who was once a student there, was killed by police after a confrontation with officers following the attack at the Covenant School. Police said the "lone zealot", who lived in Nashville, was armed with two assault-type weapons, and a handgun.

  • Olympic Gymnast Shawn Johnson’s Family ‘Shaking. Crying’ After Nightmare of Nashville Massacre

    The gold medalist's two young children were temporarily in lockdown in their Nashville school

  • Transgender woman will serve sentence in male prison after stabbing partner

    Zara Jade was jailed after pleading guilty to six offences including false imprisonment, assault and robbery.

  • FTX founder Bankman-Fried charged with paying $40M bribe

    FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried was charged with directing $40 million in bribes to one or more Chinese officials to unfreeze assets relating to his cryptocurrency business in a newly rewritten indictment unsealed Tuesday. The charge of conspiracy to violate the anti-bribery provisions of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act raises to 13 the number of charges Bankman-Fried faces after he was arrested in the Bahamas in December and brought to the United States soon afterward. The indictment was returned on Monday.

  • Philippines' Marcos to shut out ICC after losing drugs war appeal

    Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Tuesday said he would cut off contact with the International Criminal Court (ICC) after it rejected an appeal asking it to stop investigating his predecessor's lethal war on drugs. Thousands of Filipinos, mainly low-level dealers and users, were killed by police during Rodrigo Duterte's fierce crackdown on illicit drugs, with many more gunned down in mysterious circumstances. The ICC is investigating widespread allegations by human rights groups and victims of systematic executions and cover-ups by police, who say they killed suspects only in self-defence.

  • Man charged in Toronto subway stabbing wanted in Newfoundland, docs suggest

    TORONTO — Court documents suggest the man accused in the fatal stabbing of a 16-year-old at a Toronto subway station was wanted on an outstanding warrant in Newfoundland at the time. Toronto police say Jordan O'Brien-Tobin, 22, was arrested Saturday and charged with first-degree murder in the weekend stabbing. Court documents from Newfoundland and Labrador provincial court show a man with the same name and date of birth is wanted on an outstanding warrant for breaching probation conditions. The

  • Audrey Hale’s disturbing art revealed as police say shooter drew ‘cartoon’ plan of Nashville school attack

    Hale’s work ranges from the disturbing to the childlike, including a creepy drawing of Jack Nicholson in horror movie ‘The Shining’

  • Nashville school shooting: What we know about killer Audrey Hale

    The attacker who killed six people at a Nashville school had reportedly warned a friend that something bad was about to happen minutes before the massacre. Audrey Hale, who identified as a transgender man and was a former student at the private Christian school in Tennessee, was shot dead by police after the killing spree. Averianna Patton said the 28-year-old sent her Instagram messages in which they talked about not wanting to live anymore and said that their family did not know what they were about to do.