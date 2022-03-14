Food Truck Friday returns to downtown Perry for its 5th season. Here’s a vendor list
More than 20 vendors are expected to line up along the streets of downtown Perry as the city’s annual Food Truck Friday returns for its fifth season Friday.
Food choices range from Mexican to Cuban to Asian cuisine to BBQ and hot dogs to made-on-the-spot doughnuts and funnel cakes.
The seasonal event also includes live music and family friendly activities that are free. Themed Super Hero Night, participants are encouraged to don a cape and grab a mask for the 6 to 10 p.m. event.
Free family activities from Body Blyng Face Painting and Bubbles Over Georgia will be offered from 6 to 9 p.m. A Company of Crows will take the stage set up in front of the old Courthouse from 7 to 10 p.m.
Also, downtown restaurants, bars and coffee shops are also open.
These are the food trucks that signed up for the event:
BBQ Monsters of Perry
Candy World Drinks N Treats
Cuban Island Café
Deb’s Curbside Cupcakes
Dot Bowl Korean
Guest Driven BBQ
Funnel Cake Guys
Hank’s Food Truck
Hibachi Highway
Houston Lodge Food Truck
Johnson Boys BBQ
Leh’s Food Truck
Nanny’s Stuff
Operation Mini Donuts
O’ Taste & See
Piedmont Brewery
Pinky’s Shaved Ice
Queen’s Pretzel Palace
Salsa’s Mexican Grill
Scott Boys Smokin’ BBQ
Shiver Shack Shaved Ice
Smoke South BBQ
Tacos El Jefe
True Blue BBQ
Wartown Growlers
Yodee’s Mobile Fresh
The vendor list is subject to change.
This year, Food Truck Friday will be held every other month through September. Each event has a theme. They are School Spirit Night on May 20, Rockin Ribbons on July 15 and ‘80s All Night Sept. 16.