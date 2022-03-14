Food Truck Friday returns to downtown Perry for its 5th season. Here’s a vendor list

Becky Purser
·1 min read

More than 20 vendors are expected to line up along the streets of downtown Perry as the city’s annual Food Truck Friday returns for its fifth season Friday.

Food choices range from Mexican to Cuban to Asian cuisine to BBQ and hot dogs to made-on-the-spot doughnuts and funnel cakes.

The seasonal event also includes live music and family friendly activities that are free. Themed Super Hero Night, participants are encouraged to don a cape and grab a mask for the 6 to 10 p.m. event.

Free family activities from Body Blyng Face Painting and Bubbles Over Georgia will be offered from 6 to 9 p.m. A Company of Crows will take the stage set up in front of the old Courthouse from 7 to 10 p.m.

Also, downtown restaurants, bars and coffee shops are also open.

Food Truck Friday returns to downtown Perry for its fifth season. In this May 2021 Telegraph file photo, people chat in front of Scott Boys Smokin&#x002019; BBQ at a Food Truck Friday in downtown Perry.
These are the food trucks that signed up for the event:

  • BBQ Monsters of Perry

  • Candy World Drinks N Treats

  • Cuban Island Café

  • Deb’s Curbside Cupcakes

  • Dot Bowl Korean

  • Guest Driven BBQ

  • Funnel Cake Guys

  • Hank’s Food Truck

  • Hibachi Highway

  • Houston Lodge Food Truck

  • Johnson Boys BBQ

  • Leh’s Food Truck

  • Nanny’s Stuff

  • Operation Mini Donuts

  • O’ Taste & See

  • Piedmont Brewery

  • Pinky’s Shaved Ice

  • Queen’s Pretzel Palace

  • Salsa’s Mexican Grill

  • Scott Boys Smokin’ BBQ

  • Shiver Shack Shaved Ice

  • Smoke South BBQ

  • Tacos El Jefe

  • True Blue BBQ

  • Wartown Growlers

  • Yodee’s Mobile Fresh

The vendor list is subject to change.

Food Truck Friday returns to downtown Perry with more than 20 vendors, including Salsa&#x002019;s Mexican Grill. In this May 2021 Telegraph file photo, Salsa&#x002019;s Mexican Grill workers prepare food orders.
This year, Food Truck Friday will be held every other month through September. Each event has a theme. They are School Spirit Night on May 20, Rockin Ribbons on July 15 and ‘80s All Night Sept. 16.

Food Truck Friday returns to downtown Perry for its fifth season. In this May 2021 Telegraph file photo, people relax at Hazard&#x002019;s on the Green on Carroll St. during a Food Truck Friday.
