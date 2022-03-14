Food Truck Friday returns to downtown Perry for its 5th season. Here’s a vendor list

More than 20 vendors are expected to line up along the streets of downtown Perry as the city’s annual Food Truck Friday returns for its fifth season Friday.

Food choices range from Mexican to Cuban to Asian cuisine to BBQ and hot dogs to made-on-the-spot doughnuts and funnel cakes.

The seasonal event also includes live music and family friendly activities that are free. Themed Super Hero Night, participants are encouraged to don a cape and grab a mask for the 6 to 10 p.m. event.

Free family activities from Body Blyng Face Painting and Bubbles Over Georgia will be offered from 6 to 9 p.m. A Company of Crows will take the stage set up in front of the old Courthouse from 7 to 10 p.m.

Also, downtown restaurants, bars and coffee shops are also open.

Food Truck Friday returns to downtown Perry for its fifth season. In this May 2021 Telegraph file photo, people chat in front of Scott Boys Smokin’ BBQ at a Food Truck Friday in downtown Perry.

These are the food trucks that signed up for the event:

BBQ Monsters of Perry

Candy World Drinks N Treats

Cuban Island Café

Deb’s Curbside Cupcakes

Dot Bowl Korean

Guest Driven BBQ

Funnel Cake Guys

Hank’s Food Truck

Hibachi Highway

Houston Lodge Food Truck

Johnson Boys BBQ

Leh’s Food Truck

Nanny’s Stuff

Operation Mini Donuts

O’ Taste & See

Piedmont Brewery

Pinky’s Shaved Ice

Queen’s Pretzel Palace

Salsa’s Mexican Grill

Scott Boys Smokin’ BBQ

Shiver Shack Shaved Ice

Smoke South BBQ

Tacos El Jefe

True Blue BBQ

Wartown Growlers

Yodee’s Mobile Fresh

The vendor list is subject to change.

Food Truck Friday returns to downtown Perry with more than 20 vendors, including Salsa’s Mexican Grill. In this May 2021 Telegraph file photo, Salsa’s Mexican Grill workers prepare food orders.

This year, Food Truck Friday will be held every other month through September. Each event has a theme. They are School Spirit Night on May 20, Rockin Ribbons on July 15 and ‘80s All Night Sept. 16.