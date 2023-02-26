This Food Storage Container with 6,500+ Perfect Ratings Is an 'Avocado Money Saver' and It's Just $10 Now

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Food isn't cheap, so when your dips and sauces go bad before you get a chance to enjoy them, it can feel like you're literally throwing money in the bin. You could always make less food, but who are we kidding? Leftovers are a must. This is where a handy food storage container can save the day.

The PrepWorks by Progressive Guacamole Kitchen Storage Container has over 6,500 five-star ratings and it's currently on sale. With this practical kitchen essential, you can keep your food fresh for longer, and for only $10.

The container holds up to four cups worth of guacamole (which is about four or five avocados), salsa, and other dips and sauces and keeps them fresh all week long. It comes with a tight lid that pushes air out when you press it down, which prevents your guacamole from going brown overnight. The brand also recommends piling up your dip in the center of the container, so fewer air pockets form inside. Plus, it's made from plastic and is entirely dishwasher safe, meaning you can pop it in the dishwasher and use it again and again.

The popular storage container has received rave reviews from shoppers who love how long it keeps their food fresh. "I no longer throw [out] guacamole that is left over or waste over-ripe avocados," one five-star reviewer wrote, adding that it's an "avocado money saver." "[The] savings on throwing away avocados pays for this product quickly."

"I previously used the old trick of putting cling wrap directly on the top of the guac when storing it and [it] slightly extended the life of the guac," another shopper said. "I gave this thing a try, and it works well. I can have guac all week with very minimal browning."

Whether you love hosting chips and dip-fueled parties or just want to extend the life of your leftovers, you'll be hard-pressed to buy just one of these kitchen storage containers while they're on sale at Amazon for just $10.

