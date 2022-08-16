Food Starch Market Demand Spurred by Increased Development of New Formulation Technologies, Valuation to Reach US$ 40.9 Bn by 2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Demand from countries in North America like Canada is expected to grow owing to wide applications of food starch in the chemical, textile, paper, and animal feed industries. As per FMI, the U.S. food starch market is expected to reach a valuation of about US$ 3.5 Bn in 2022, which is approximately 23% of the global market, says FMI

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global food starch market is expected to exhibit growth at a CAGR of 6.01% from 2022 to 2032 and reach a valuation of US$ 40.9 Bn by 2032.



Demand for ready-to-eat food products has increased across the globe due to changing lifestyles and high disposable income. Key players are focusing on improving labeling and packaging of their products in order to maintain transparency of ingredients sourced to make end products.

Many packaged foods contain starch and hence demand for food starch is expected to rise in the next decade. In addition to its functional benefits, modified starch can be used in a large number of food items like baked goods, snacks, and beverages as a fat replacer and texture improver.

Besides, food starch is highly preferred in the food and beverage industry due to its process stability, neutral taste, natural source, and nutritional benefits. As consumers are laying more emphasis on their health, demand for unique food starch products that would help to boost immunity is likely to surge in the upcoming decade.

Sales of food starch are expected to rise with high demand for naturally derived starch owing to the rising preference for clean labels. Key players are focusing on developing starch variants that are multi-functional and naturally sourced to fulfill the rising demand of plant-based food products.

Increasing snacking trend is also expected to drive the demand for food starch. Consumers’ willingness to spend more on food additives for enhanced flavor and texture is expected to create many growth opportunities for food starch market players across North America and Europe.

Key Takeaways: Food Starch Market

The food starch market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% in North America from 2022 to 2032 and is likely to reach a valuation of US$ 3.5 Bn by 2032.

Asia Pacific is set to account for nearly 27% of market share during the assessment period.

The Europe food starch market is anticipated to reach US$ 4.2 Bn by the end of 2032.

The U.S. food starch market is expected to reach a valuation of about US$ 3.5 Bn in 2022.

The India food starch market is expected to account for US$ 1.63 Bn in 2022.





“Manufacturers are focusing on the development of novel food starch formulation technologies to generate more revenues. They are also aiming to create multi-functional variants of food starch to gain a competitive edge,” says a Future Market Insights analyst.

Competitive Landscape: Food Starch Market

Key manufacturers of food starch are emphasizing on research & development activities to offer diversified products with no chemical components. These players are also working collectively to develop new product portfolios to enter untapped marketplaces.

In December 2021, Cargill agreed to buy a majority stake in the technology and industrial chemicals division of Croda. Croda's substantial industrial business capabilities and broad bio-based portfolio, along with Cargill’s diverse logistics network and deep industry expertise, will trigger a new generation of technology and create enormous value for their customers globally.





Key Companies Profiled in Food Starch Market are ADM - Archer Daniels Midland, The Agrana Group, BENEO, Roquette Fereres SA, Grain Processing Corporation, Royal Avebe U.A, National Starch Food Innovation, Cargill Incorporated, Ingredion Inc.

Explore More Valuable Insights on Food Starch Market

Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the global food starch market, presenting historical data (2017-2021) and estimation statistics for the forecast period of 2022-2032.

The study offers compelling insights based on type (modified starch, native starch), source (maize, wheat, potatoes, other), application (animal feed, bakery & confectionery, beverage, cosmetics), sales channel (online, offline), and region (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and MEA).

Food Starch Market Outlook by Category

By Type:

Modified Starch

Native Starch

By Source:

Maize

Wheat

Potatoes

Other

By Application:

Animal Feed

Bakery and Confectionery

Beverage

Cosmetics

By Sales Channel:

Offline Sales Channel Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Departmental Stores Convenience Store Other Sales Channel

Online Sales Channel Company Website E-commerce Platform



About Food & Beverage Division at Future Market Insights

The food and beverage team at Future Market Insights provides all the necessary insights and consulting analysis to fulfil the unique business intelligence needs of clients worldwide. With a catalogue of more than 500 reports pertaining to the latest statistics and analysis from the food & beverage industry, the team is happy to help with every business intelligence research and consulting requirement.

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

