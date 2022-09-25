Food Stamps: New York Governor Announces $234 Million in Additional Food Assistance for September

Vance Cariaga
·2 min read
Jovanmandic / iStock.com
Jovanmandic / iStock.com

New York residents enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive a supplemental allotment in September totaling about $234 million in federal funding, Gov. Kathy Hochul said last week.

SNAP Benefits: Can You Use EBT Card/Food Stamps To Purchase Hot Food?
More: This Credit Score Mistake Could Be Costing Millions of Americans

In a Sept. 13 announcement on her website, Hochul said the emergency assistance supplement will be provided to all New York households who receive SNAP benefits. These include households that ordinarily receive the maximum allowable benefit per month. Households already near or at the maximum benefit level — $835 for a household of four — will receive a supplemental payment of at least $95.

SNAP, formerly knowns as food stamps, is a federal program that provides food assistance to low-income families.

“Too many hardworking New Yorkers continue to feel the effects of the pandemic — struggling to make ends meet and put food on the table,” Hochul said in a statement. “My administration will continue taking action to support our most vulnerable communities, and the $234 million in SNAP benefits announced today will provide the necessary funding to ensure hundreds of thousands of New York households avoid food insecurity.”

SNAP households in every county outside of New York City should see the extra benefits post through Monday, Sept. 26. SNAP households in the five-county New York City region should see their benefits post between Friday, Sept. 16, and Thursday, Sept. 29.

The New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance began issuing the emergency supplemental benefits in April 2020 to SNAP households receiving less than the maximum monthly benefit amount.

When the state’s emergency declaration expired in June 2021, OTDA worked with the U.S. government to secure the maximum allotment for all SNAP households until the expiration of the federal declaration of a public health emergency. That declaration was extended until October 2022, enabling OTDA to continue issuing these benefits through November.

Take Our Poll: Do You Think You Will Be Able To Retire at Age 65?

As Hochul noted, New Yorkers continued to rely heavily on SNAP benefits over the summer. More than 1.6 million households throughout the state enrolled in the program in July. While that figure was little changed from the previous month, it was up 3% from July 2021.

These supplemental payments have increased SNAP recipients’ purchasing power at a time when struggling families are confronting higher prices at the grocery store,” OTDA Commissioner Daniel W. Tietz said in a statement. “This assistance is helping spur New York’s continuing recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic by helping New Yorkers put healthy food on the table.”

New York residents interested in enrolling can check their SNAP eligibility, as well as apply online, by visiting mybenefits.ny.gov.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Food Stamps: New York Governor Announces $234 Million in Additional Food Assistance for September

Latest Stories

  • Russia Plans to Close Border to Men of Fighting Age to Boost the Draft: Report

    Byambasuren Byamba-Ochir/AFP via GettyRussia may have finalized how it plans to launch its new war mobilization effort—by preventing men who can serve from leaving the country.The independent Russian outlet Meduza reported that the Kremlin planned to ban men of fighting age from leaving the country in the event they needed to be drafted to deploy to Ukraine. The striking order came days after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a new “mobilization” effort designed to turn the tide against

  • Czech government: NHL Russian players unwanted in Prague

    PRAGUE (AP) — NHL teams playing in the Czech capital next month have been told their Russian players are not welcome. The Czech Foreign Ministry has told the NHL of its stance because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The ministry declined to say whether the NHL has replied. The Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks are to play regular season games on Oct. 7 and 8 at Prague’s O2 Arena. The travel rosters have not been finalized but Nashville has forward Yakov Trenin and San Jose has forward Evg

  • Deanne Rose's injury a blow to Canadian women's 2023 World Cup preparations

    Overcoming setbacks is nothing new for Canadian women's team forward Deanne Rose. Rose, a native of Alliston, Ont., made the decision in 2014 to quit the sport after being cut from Canada's Under-15 team, which at the time was overseen by current senior team coach Bev Priestman. A promising career appeared to have ended before it even started. But her life took an unexpected turn when she was invited to train with Canada's Under-17 side in 2015. Things went so well that by the end of the year sh

  • Pascal Siakam supporting law students in latest charitable initiative

    Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam wants to bridge the gap between young lawyers and organizations working towards positive social change.

  • Huneault earns shutout as Canada kicks off IPC Cup with 3-0 victory over Czechia

    OSTRAVA, Czechia — Liam Hickey scored twice as Canada opened the International Para Hockey Cup with a 3-0 win over Czechia on Saturday. Mathieu Lelievre added an insurance goal and Dominic Cozzolino had two assists. Jean-Francois Huneault made 13 saves for the shutout. “Our focus thus far has been on playing solid defensive hockey and I thought we did that," said Canadian head coach Russ Herrington. "It was great to see contributions from veterans and new guys alike. "To me, this is a building b

  • Vierling's RBI single in 10th lifts Phillies past Blue Jays

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Matt Vierling had five hits, including the game-winning RBI single in the 10th, to rally the Philadelphia Phillies to a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night. J.T. Realmuto homered as Philadelphia snapped a five-game losing streak to stay 2 1/2 games ahead of Milwaukee for the final NL wild-card spot. “It doesn’t get much better than that,” Vierling said. “Definitely needed it. We grinded all night.” Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a three-run homer for the Blue

  • Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon returns to Fight Island for UFC 280 bout

    Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon looks to make it three wins in a row when he faces unbeaten Muhammad (The Punisher) Mokaev at UFC 280 next month. The card, scheduled for Oct. 22 on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, features two title bouts. Brazilian Charles Oliveira takes on Russia's Islam Makhachev, the No. 4 contender, for the vacant lightweight championship while Aljamain (Funk Master) Sterling defends his bantamweight crown against fellow American T.J. Dillashaw, ranked second among 135-pound

  • Judge still at 60, homerless in 4th straight as Yanks win

    NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge went homerless for the fourth straight game and remained one shy of Roger Maris’ American League record of 61 as the New York Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox 7-5 on Saturday to close in on their first AL East title since 2019. Judge was 0 for 3 with two strikeouts and a walk. Since hitting No. 60 to spark a ninth-inning comeback on Tuesday night, Judge is 3 for 13 with two doubles, five walks and six strikeouts. He made a rare showing of anger on the field in the seve

  • WHL roundup: Winnipeg better late than ever against Brandon

    BRANDON, Man. — Josh Medernach's second goal of the game, scored at 18:26 of the third period, allowed the Winnipeg ICE to force overtime in Western Hockey League action on Saturday night at Westoba Place. And Zach Benson's goal with 6.7 seconds left in overtime gave the ICE a hard-fought 4-3 victory over the Brandon Wheat Kings. Scoring for Brandon were Brett Hyland, Mason Ward and Nolan Ritchie. Hyland also chipped in with two assists. Evan Friesen had the other Winnipeg goal. Brandon led 1-0

  • Top seeds fall on semifinal Saturday at PointsBet Invitational

    FREDERICTON — The top two seeds from both draws were eliminated Saturday at the PointsBet Invitational. Jennifer Jones dispatched top-seeded Kerri Einarson 9-5 in women's semifinal play at Willie O'Ree Place and Reid Carruthers posted a 5-4 win over top-seeded Brad Gushue in the men's semifinal later in the day. Jones, the No. 5 seed, will next play No. 6 Kristie Moore - who's filling in for skip Casey Scheidegger - in Sunday's final. Moore scored two in the 10th end for an 8-7 win over second-s

  • P.K. Subban should be defined by what he did for others

    P.K. Subban was one of the most skilled and exciting players in the NHL in his prime, but it's the work he did off the ice that made him a superstar like no other.

  • Coyotes sign forward Hayton to new two-year deal

    SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Coyotes have signed forward Barrett Hayton of Peterborough, Ont., to a two-year contract. The 22-year-old Hayton recorded 10 goals and 14 assists in 60 games with the Coyotes this past season and established NHL career highs in games, goals, assists and points. The 6-foot-1, 207-pound forward was drafted by the Coyotes in the first round -- fifth overall -- in the 2018 N-H-L draft. “We are very pleased to sign Barrett to a new contract,” Coyotes' GM Bill Armstrong

  • NFL Canada opens its first-ever pop-up sports bar to celebrate with fans

    TORONTO — It's a first for David Thomson and NFL Canada. The organization has opened the '22 season with The Huddle, a first-ever pop-up sports bar event. The aim is to celebrate the league's Canadian fans and give those in southern Ontario "a unique viewing experience." "Nothing really pulls people together quite like the NFL," said Thomson, the vice-president and managing director, NFL Canada. "What we really wanted to do this year with the NFL Huddle concept was to create a one-of-a-kind, vie

  • Russian additions impressing at Vancouver Canucks training camp

    WHISTLER, B.C. — Russian lessons may be in the future for Vancouver Canucks centre Elias Pettersson. The Swedish star is skating alongside new additions Andrei Kuzmenko and Illya Mikheyev at training camp in Whistler, B.C., this week, creating a line that Pettersson said could have a lot to offer. “I think all three of us, we bring different aspects of the game," he said. "Mikheyev, he’s super fast, he opens up for us. And me and Kuzmenko are maybe kind of similar in the way we play." Vancouver

  • Maple Leafs hoping Murray-Samsonov tandem the answer to crease question mark

    TORONTO — Ilya Samsonov made a couple acrobatic saves during his first official on-ice session with the Maple Leafs. A few hours later, it was Matt Murray's turn to set up shop in the same crease as Toronto's second training camp group went through the paces. Kept apart Thursday, the organization is banking on a goaltending duo with plenty to prove coming together in tandem to stabilize hockey's most important position — and by far the Leafs' biggest question mark heading into the new season. "B

  • Favourite Oh Well captures third running of Mohawk Million

    CAMPBELLVILLE, Ont. — Oh Well was the class of the Mohawk Million on Saturday night. American Tim Tetrick drove the 3/5 favourite to a solid two-and-a-half length victory at Woodbine Mohawk Park. Starting on the rail, Tetrick had Oh Well standing third halfway through the race before taking the lead from Oh Look Magic with a quarter-mile to go. And the outcome was never in doubt as Oh Well claimed the race for two-year-old trotters in a stakes record-tying 1:53.4. Silly Me Hanover, at 42/1 odds,

  • Behave or say goodbye to Panda Game, officials warn students

    Students need to tame their Panda Game celebrations if they want the tradition to continue beyond this year, says Coun. Mathieu Fleury as the countdown to kickoff begins. Following last fall's clash between the University of Ottawa Gee-Gees and Carleton Ravens, thousands of people descended on the Sandy Hill area. At one point revellers flipped a vehicle. Seven people ended up in hospital, while eight others faced charges ranging from mischief to rioting to participating in an unlawful assembly.

  • Carleton scores 19 points, Canada beats Japan to remain undefeated at FIBA World Cup

    SYDNEY, Australia — Canada's women's basketball team continues to pick up steam at the FIBA World Cup. Bridget Carleton scored 19 points while Kayla Alexander grabbed 11 rebounds, and the Canadian women beat Japan 70-56 on Sunday to remain undefeated and clinch a berth in the quarterfinals. "That was a big game for us," Carleton said. "That’s a tough team, they’re hard to play against, they’re fast, they like to shoot the three-ball so it's a tough matchup, but definitely good to come away with

  • Internationals close gap at Presidents Cup, trail Americans 11-7 after four sessions

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Canada's Taylor Pendrith thought he and Japan's Hideki Matsuyama were going to earn some points back for the international team when they were announced as partners for Saturday's afternoon session at the Presidents Cup. Unfortunately for them, they drew the duo of Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, the most reliable pairing for the United States. After Matsuyama birdied the first hole for an early lead in the four-ball match, the Americans had six birdies to earn a 4 and 3 win,

  • NHL's unqualified free agent market becoming consistent source of value

    Some excellent value has been found in the unqualified free agent market in recent years.