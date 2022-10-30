Food Stamps Schedule: When Georgia SNAP Recipients Can Anticipate October 2022 Payments

Vance Cariaga
·2 min read
Dan Dalton / iStock.com
Dan Dalton / iStock.com

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients in Georgia get their benefits paid on the same schedule every month, including in October 2022. Payments are distributed beginning on the fifth of the month and based on the last two digits of your SNAP ID number.

The program is run by the Georgia Division of Family & Children Services (DFCS), which deposits monthly SNAP benefits to low-income households through the Georgia Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card. According to the DFCS, a household can be an individual, family or several unrelated individuals who regularly purchase and prepare meals together.

SNAP, formerly known as food stamps, is a federal program that provides food-purchasing assistance to low-income households. Although it is part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the program is administered at the state level.

Georgia SNAP EBT cards can be used at most grocery stores and certain other retail locations. You can use SNAP benefits to purchase the following food items:

  • Fruits and vegetables

  • Meat, poultry and fish

  • Dairy products

  • Breads and cereals

  • Snack foods and non-alcoholic beverages

  • Seeds and plants, which produce food for the household to eat.

Among the items you can’t buy with SNAP benefits are alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, vitamins, medicines, supplements, live animals, pet foods, cleaning supplies, paper products and cosmetics. In Georgia, you also can’t use your EBT card to buy hot meals prepared at the point of sale because it is not among the states that participate in SNAP’s Restaurant Meals Program.

If you are 60 years or older, living on a permanent fixed income, meet certain income requirements and live where other household members are not working, you might qualify for Senior SNAP, which is a simplified application process.

All SNAP recipients in Georgia are required to complete a periodic review to continue their eligibility. A renewal form and any required verification can be submitted in the Georgia Gateway portal or by using Form 508.

Customers who have lost food purchased with SNAP benefits due to weather disasters — or have experienced a food loss due to power outages of four hours or more — can receive replacement benefits within 10 days after reporting the loss. You must report any losses to your local DFCS office and complete an affidavit.

In Georgia, benefits are sent out by the 23rd of each month. Here is Georgia’s October 2022 SNAP payment schedule:

ID # ends in:

Benefits available:

00-09

Oct. 5

10-19

Oct. 7

20-29

Oct. 9

30-39

Oct. 11

40-49

Oct. 13

50-59

Oct. 15

60-69

Oct. 17

70-79

Oct. 19

80-89

Oct. 21

90-99

Oct. 23

