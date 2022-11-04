Food Stamps 2022: Items You Can Buy for Thanksgiving This Year

Rawpixel / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Thanksgiving in America is always celebrated on the fourth Thursday in November, and this year it falls on the 24th. With the big day only a short time away, it’s time to start planning for your Thanksgiving meal.

Buying a full Thanksgiving spread with your SNAP benefits might seem like an impossibility depending on your monthly benefit amount, but it’s not. While it’s true you might not be able to get every food item you’d like to have on Thanksgiving Day with your food stamps, you can assemble a respectable holiday meal — especially if you’re willing to opt for cheaper alternatives, such as canned and boxed foods.

Here’s a look at what your food stamps can (and can’t) buy for Thanksgiving.

What Your Food Stamps Can Buy for Thanksgiving

For many Americans, a traditional Thanksgiving meal consists of the following essentials: turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes, gravy, sweet potatoes, rolls and pumpkin pie, according to a 2021 FinanceBuzz survey.

Other possibilities, according to the survey, include green bean casserole, macaroni and cheese, ham, green beans, glazed carrots, corn, collard greens, scalloped potatoes and corn pudding. And when it comes to dessert — pecan, sweet potato and apple pie are also popular picks.

If you’re wondering which of these Thanksgiving items your food stamps will cover, here’s a rundown.

Staple Foods

All staple foods in the following categories can be purchased with food stamps:

Fresh, frozen or canned fruits and vegetables

Fresh, frozen or canned meat, poultry and fish

Fresh or shelf-stable dairy products

Breads and cereals

Snack foods

Non-alcoholic beverages

Here are some traditional Thanksgiving foods that qualify as staple foods:

Turkey

Package or box of stuffing mix

Canned cranberry sauce or fresh cranberries

Canned sweet potatoes or fresh sweet potatoes

Canned, frozen or fresh green beans

Canned, frozen or fresh corn

Canned, frozen or fresh carrots

Canned, frozen or fresh collard greens

Instant, frozen or fresh potatoes

Box of scalloped potatoes

Box of macaroni and cheese or pasta and cheese

Rolls

Butter

Canned pumpkin

Canned apple pie filling

Milk

Fruit Juice

Accessory Foods

If you’re planning to serve some snack foods for people to nosh on before the Thanksgiving meal or during the hours following the meal, the following are considered accessory foods and can be purchased with food stamps. However, this is not an exhaustive list:

Chips, crisps, sticks or straws

Snack mixes

Crackers

Pretzels

Popcorn

Other accessory foods include premade desserts from the bakery, such as a pumpkin, pecan, apple or sweet potato pie or boxed mixes to make your own puddings, cakes, cookies, brownies and muffins. Gravy, bouillon and whipped cream are also considered accessory foods.

Foods That Complement or Supplement Meals

Foods that supplement meals are also eligible for purchase with your SNAP benefits, including the following:

Spices and seasonings

Baking soda and baking powder

Sugar, honey, molasses, maple syrup and corn syrup

Soda pop, iced tea, sports drinks, energy drinks, water

Fruit punch

Mixers for alcoholic beverages

How To Use Less Food Stamps for Your Thanksgiving Meal

The most expensive food item on your Thanksgiving wish list will likely be the turkey. According to USDA data, a frozen turkey hen is averaging about $1.47 per pound, which is up about 32 cents per pound compared to last year.

Instead of purchasing a turkey with your food stamps, you could roast a chicken or buy sliced ham. You could also opt for boxed or canned items, which might be cheaper than fresh or frozen options, such as a box of stuffing, a box of instant mashed potatoes, a can of cranberry sauce, a can of sweet potatoes, rolls and a can of pumpkin and a pie crust.

What Your Food Stamps Can’t Buy for Thanksgiving

Of course, food stamps won’t cover everything you want to buy for Thanksgiving. For example, you won’t be able to purchase food that’s hot at the point-of-sale with your SNAP benefits. So if you were planning on buying a hot turkey breast, ham or rotisserie chicken with your food stamps, you’re out of luck.

You also won’t be able to buy alcohol with your food stamps. So if you’re planning to serve a nice Pinot Noir, a festive mixed drink or a favorite beer with your Thanksgiving feast, you (or one of your guests) will have to foot the bill.

Finally, if you’re planning to buy some fancy napkins or other paper products, you’ll have to purchase those yourself because they aren’t eligible for purchase with food stamps either.

