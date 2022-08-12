Food Stabilizers Market to Reach US$ 4.7 Bn by 2032 Amid Extensive Application of in Food and Beverage Industry | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·6 min read
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Increasing production and consumption of packaged food products and growing demand for preserving foods for longer durations are driving growth in the food stabilizers market. Growing Popularity of Sustainable Food Stabilizers Augmenting Growth in Germany Market. Leading food stabilizer manufacturers like Tate & Lyle Plc, National Stabilizers Inc., and Plasgaard

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global food stabilizers market is set to witness growth at a CAGR of 5.5% between 2022 and 2032, totaling a valuation of US$ 4.7 Bn by 2032. Rising applications in food and beverage industry is pushing the demand for food stabilizers in the market.

Food stabilizers are used as a stabilizing or emulsifying or thickening agent to preserve the structure of foods as well as to gel the foods into the required consistency or viscosity. Most thickening and stabilizing agents available in market are a kind of carbohydrate, named as polysaccharides, which are gums, starches, or proteins like gelatin.

Food stabilizers, such as gum and starch are frequently used in frozen desserts, salad dressings, confectioneries, beverages, snack foods, pudding mixes, cereal products, jellies, and jams. When processing natural food products, starches and gums are isolated from plants or seaweeds to form into commercially viable and concentrated additives.

Other seaweed extracts, such as carrageenan, agar, alginates, and pectin, work as gelling agents in icings, pie fillings, and glazed foods.

Another stabilizer, sodium pyrophosphate, is used in canned fish or instant pudding, which helps to prevent the build-up of sludge-like items at the bottom of the food product container.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • By product type, pectin segment is likely to account for the largest revenue share in the global food stabilizers market.

  • Based on application, dairy and dessert segment is expected to grow at a healthy pace during the forecast period.

  • The U.S. will continue to remain the most lucrative market for food stabilizers through 2032.

  • Sales of food stabilizers to grow at a significant pace across Germany over the next ten years.

  • Food stabilizers market in the U.K. to expand at a steady pace during the assessment period.

“Both manufactured and extracted from natural substances, food stabilizers are approved and direct additives, which work at a particle level to intentionally alter or maintain a product’s structure, stability viscosity, and other qualities like maintaining product color. As a result, the product is in huge demand in food industry from both manufacturers and consumers, driving growth of the item,” says a Future Market Insights analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Key food stabilizers brands are conducting several researches and looking for new strategic partnerships, while key business brands are focusing on developing the applications in food industry to generate high quality food and beverage solutions. The top players are focusing on new formulations and product innovations to gain market share and attract more customers towards the product. For instance,

  • In June 2019, Long Life Dairy and Tate & Lyle announced collaboration to improve consumer access to dairy products. Long Life Dairy, which is a subsidiary of Unique Dairy, has worked on food stabilizers with Tate & Lyle, leading provider of food and beverage ingredients, to create a range of long shelf life and low-cost products to give access to refrigeration to enable more families benefit from dairy industry in South Africa.

Explore More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the global food stabilizers market, presenting historical data (2017-2021) and estimation statistics for the forecast period of 2022-2032.

The study offers compelling insights based on product type (pectin, agar, gelatin, xanthan gum, carrageenan, guar gum, and others), source (seaweed, plant, microbial, synthetic, animal, and others), function (stability, moisture retention, texture, and others), application (bakery products, dairy and desserts, confectionery items, sauces and dressings, meat and poultry products, convenience foods, beverages, and others), and sales channel (B2B / HoReCa and B2C), across seven major regions of the world.

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

  1.1. Global Market Outlook

  1.2. Demand-side Trends

  1.3. Supply-side Trends

  1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

  1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

  2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

  3.1. Market Dynamics

      3.1.1. Drivers

      3.1.2. Restraints

      3.1.3. Opportunity

      3.1.4. Trends

  3.2. Scenario Forecast

