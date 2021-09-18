Food shortages feared as gas prices soar

(Pixabay)

Fears are growing that soaring gas prices could spark food shortages after two fertiliser plants were forced to close.

The Government is set to hold talks with energy industry representatives on Saturday over concerns about a rise in wholesale gas prices.

The BBC says Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng will talk with chief executives from gas producers, suppliers and regulator Ofgem to discuss the extent of the impact of the surging prices.

The rise has been blamed on high global demand, maintenance issues and lower solar and wind energy output.

The high prices have already led two large UK fertiliser plants to close, shutting down Britain’s commercial production of carbon dioxide.

Carbon dioxide, a byproduct of fertiliser, is used in the production and transport of a wide range of products including meat, bread, beer and fizzy drinks.

The meat industry would be able to carry on for less than two weeks before carbon dioxide stocks are depleted, the Times reports.

The gas is used to stun animals before slaughter.

Farmers are also expected to be hit by high prices for fertiliser, raising concerns about crop yields and food supply next spring.

Government sources have reportedly told the BBC there is no threat to the UK’s gas supplies, but potential impacts on small energy companies most at risk of exposure are being monitored.

A Government spokesperson told the broadcaster: “The UK benefits from having access to highly diverse sources of gas supply to ensure households, businesses and heavy industry get the energy they need at a fair price.

“We are monitoring this situation closely and are in regular contact with the food and farming organisations and industry, to help them manage the current situation.”

