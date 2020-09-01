Food Security for America Recognizes Cobb Community Foundation CEO for Efforts During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Pictured: Cobb Community Foundation President and CEO Shari Martin and Rev. Nancy Yarnell, Founder and CEO of Food Security for America.

ATLANTA, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cobb Community Foundation (CCF) President and CEO, Shari Martin, has been recognized by Food Security for America for her “Exemplary Leadership Uniting Cobb” during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Rev. Nancy Yarnell, Founder and CEO of Food Security for America, explained the following regarding this recognition: “In March of this year, our entire world was turned upside-down by the COVID-19 pandemic. We needed a response that was going to be different than this community had ever seen before, and a person to facilitate organizations coming together to make an effective difference.”

“Everywhere I looked, there was Shari Martin and the Cobb Community Foundation. She was on the front lines, bringing our community together and facilitating communication so we could picture what was needed to make a difference,” Yarnell shared. “This award is a small token of our appreciation to recognize these efforts.”

“I am so humbled by the recognition and very proud to accept this incredibly special award on behalf of Cobb Community Foundation,” said Martin. “It’s been amazing to watch government agencies, non-profits and businesses come together the way they have to take care of this community. It’s an honor to be a part of this work, and I am grateful to Food Security for America for supporting our community in need.”

Since the beginning of the pandemic, CCF, in partnership with local non-profit organizations, such as Food Security for America, businesses and community leaders, has been supporting a variety of initiatives to provide much-needed resources to Cobb families, including access to food, rental assistance, childcare and other basic needs. CCF is primarily funded by the revenues generated through its charitable fund services, as well as the organization’s Corporate Community Champion program and other direct contributions.

About Food Security for America

Food Security for America (FSA) was founded in 2012 to expand an innovative food pantry model throughout Georgia and nationally. FSA creates communities to equip people in need of healthy food. Members say that it starts with the food, but it’s not about the food, since the ripple effects of a supportive community can be profound. Headquartered in Cobb County, FSA operates food security groups in Georgia and continues to grow across the U.S. by training non-profit and faith-based organizations to operate their own food security groups.

To learn more, visit www.foodsecurityforamerica.org .

About Cobb Community Foundation

In 1993, a group of Cobb business leaders recognized the community’s need for a vehicle to invest in its future and created Cobb Community Foundation. We are a 501(c)(3) organization that uses the power of charitable giving and our role as community catalyst and convener to improve the quality of life in Cobb County and beyond. We are living our mission every day by inspiring charitable giving, building resources for the future and connecting donors who care with causes that matter. To learn more, visit www.cobbfoundation.org .

