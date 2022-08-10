Metro faces ongoing worker shortage, higher overtime pay to keep grocery stores open

·3 min read

Workers at Metro Inc. are putting in overtime to keep stores open as the company grapples with an ongoing labour crunch, the Montreal-based grocery and drugstore retailer said Wednesday.

"There's a lot of open positions out there and there's not enough workers to fill them," Metro president and CEO Eric La Flèche said during a call to discuss the company’s third-quarter results.

Canada's labour market remains exceptionally tight, with more than one million job vacancies across the country amid historic low unemployment rates, according to Statistics Canada.

"Labour shortages are causing pressures ... because that increases overtime to supply our stores," La Flèche said. "We have higher overtime percentages than we're used to."

He added that Metro currently has "more open positions" than usual but declined to provide an exact number of vacancies across the company's warehouses and stores, which include conventional supermarkets like Metro and Metro Plus, discount grocery chains Super C in Quebec and Food Basics in Ontario as well as drugstores Jean Coutu and Brunet.

La Flèche's comments came as the retailer reported a third-quarter profit of $275 million, up from $252.4 million a year earlier, as sales gained 2.5 per cent.

The profit amounted to $1.14 per diluted share for the period ended July 2, up from $1.03 cents per diluted share a year earlier.

Sales totalled $5.87 billion, up from $5.72 billion, as food same-store sales gained 1.1 per cent and pharmacy same-store sales rose 7.2 per cent.

On an adjusted basis, Metro said it earned $1.18 cents per diluted share for the quarter, up from $1.06 per diluted share a year earlier.

The grocer warned that ongoing inflationary pressures and labour shortages could begin to weigh on margins.

"If this high inflationary, high price environment continues it will continue to put pressure on margin," Metro chief financial officer François Thibault said.

For now, strong margins in the company's pharmacy division made up for a decline in food gross margin, he said.

"We had very strong front-store sales in our pharmacy business at Jean Coutu and Brunet in the quarter," La Flèche said. "Over-the-counter cough and cold products are flying."

Canada's jobless rate stayed at 4.9 per cent in July, the lowest since comparable record-keeping began in 1976, Statistics Canada reported last Friday in its latest labour force survey.

Meanwhile, inflation continued to shape consumer habits during the company's third quarter.

Shoppers increasingly opted for discount grocery stores, switched to cheaper house brands and sought out cheaper protein choices.

"We saw the shift from conventional to discount (stores) accelerate when compared to the previous quarter," La Flèche said.

"We also saw a shift to private labels (and) trading down on proteins ... there's a shift for sure to value."

The price of food purchased at stores increased 9.4 per cent in June, Statistics Canada said last month.

Metro also said it expects same-store food sales to grow at a higher rate than in recent quarters and for growth in prescriptions on the pharmacy side of the business to moderate.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 10, 2022.

Companies in this story: (TSX:MRU)

Brett Bundale, The Canadian Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Nikola CEO Mark Russell announces retirement

    Yahoo Finance anchors discuss the leadership change at Nikola after CEO Mark Russell announced he will step down at the end of the year.

  • Spotify launches new site to sell live music tickets directly to fans

    Yahoo Finance anchors discuss Spotify expanding into live ticket sales.

  • Donald Trump says he's invoking the Fifth Amendment in New York AG's deposition

    Donald Trump released a statement Wednesday saying that he's invoking his Fifth Amendment right not to answer questions from the New York attorney general, who's investigating his business practices.

  • Nikola CEO Mark Russell to retire amid turnaround plans

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the Nikola CEO stepping down.

  • Stocks in play: Lithium South Development Corporation

    Announces thar high grade lithium values have been confirmed in five samples taken by double packer ...

  • AP FACT CHECK: GOP skews budget bill’s impact on IRS, taxes

    Republican politicians and candidates are distorting how a major economic bill passed over the weekend by the Senate would reform the IRS and affect taxes for the middle class. The “ Inflation Reduction Act,” which awaits a House vote after passing in the Senate on Sunday, would increase the ranks of the IRS, but it would not create a mob of armed auditors looking to harass middle-class taxpayers, as some Republicans are claiming. While experts say corporate tax increases could indirectly burden

  • Metro reports $275M profit as more customers turn to discount brands

    "The shift to private label, trading down proteins, all of the above is happening in our stores. Consumers are feeling it," chief executive Eric La Flèche said on Wednesday.

  • Former TSX star hydrogen firm blames economy as sales fall

    Despite near-term headwinds, Ballard's CEO says he remains optimistic about the global adoption of hydrogen power.

  • Corona Beer Maker Says Drought-Stricken Mexico Supports Its Brewery

    (Bloomberg) -- Constellation Brands Inc. said it has the support of the Mexican government for its existing brewery and expansion plans in Mexico. Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialUK Plans for Blackouts in January in Emergency Energy PlanUS Inflation Runs Cooler Than Forecast, Easing Pressure on FedRussia Is Scouring the Globe for Weapons to Use Against UkraineDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsThe company, whic

  • Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach searched by FBI

    The FBI has searched former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach.

  • Rhine River could fall below critical mark, risking industry

    COLOGNE, Germany (AP) — Water levels on the Rhine River could reach a critically low point in the coming days, German officials said Wednesday, making it increasingly difficult to transport goods — including coal and gasoline — as drought and an energy crisis grip Europe. Weeks of dry weather have turned several of Europe's major waterways into trickles, posing a headache for German factories and power plants that rely on deliveries by ship and making an economic slowdown ever more likely. Trans

  • Applebee's CEO: There will be no shrinkflation at our restaurants

    There will be no shrinkflation at Applebee's and IHOP, says its CEO.

  • Medvedev feeling confident after latest title as he shifts focus to NBO title defence

    MONTREAL — Wet weather kept many players in a frustrating holding pattern Monday afternoon at the National Bank Open. Defending champion Daniil Medvedev had no such issue. It's one of the perks of being the world's top-ranked men's singles player. Medvedev received a first-round bye as a top seed and likely won't play his opening match at IGA Stadium until Wednesday. "I will have two good days of practice and after I'll start the tournament," he said. "Of course, I'm very hungry for victories."

  • Chun takes halfway lead at Women's British Open

    MUIRFIELD, Scotland (AP) — In Gee Chun is making another strong run at a major. The South Korean golfer took the halfway lead at the Women's British Open after a 5-under 66 in the second round on Friday, putting her in position to challenge for a second major title of the year, and fourth overall. Chun had an 8-under total of 134, putting her one shot ahead of South Africa’s Ashleigh Buhai and Sweden’s Madelene Sagstrom, who both shot 65. Seven-time major winner Inbee Park, also of South Korea,

  • Robertson, Harris power Shooting Stars past Rattlers, into CEBL semifinals

    The Scarborough Shooting Stars are headed to the 2022 Canadian Elite Basketball League championship weekend as the expansion team defeated the Saskatchewan Rattlers 108-96 on Sunday. Toronto's Kassius Robertson helped his hometown team advance to the semifinals by scoring 24 points, including the game-winning three-pointer in Elam Ending. Former Toronto Raptors guard Jalen Harris also scored 24 points for the Shooting Stars. Teddy Allen tallied 18 while Kameron Chatman added 16 from the bench. S

  • Calgary is a 'great fit' for new Flame Huberdeau

    CALGARY — After a tumultuous start to the off-season, the Calgary Flames announced some good news late Thursday night with the signing of newly acquired left-winger Jonathan Huberdeau to an eight-year, $84 million contract extension. “They're the team that traded for me, and you want to play for a team that wants you,” said Huberdeau on Friday morning. “I'm excited to be a Flame for the next nine years. That was my goal right, from the get-go, and we got it done.” Last season, Calgary was 50-21-

  • Montreal's Auger-Aliassime ready for long-awaited return to hometown tournament

    Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime was a fledgling teenager when he last played at the National Bank Open in his hometown. He'll make his return to IGA Stadium as a top-10 player on the ATP Tour and a tournament headliner. "I do embrace this position and I worked to be in this position," Auger-Aliassime said Sunday. "I'd rather be where I am today than anywhere else." Ranked ninth in the world, the six-foot-four right-hander is the only seeded Canadian player at No. 6. Denis Shapovalov of Richmond

  • River Lions ride 23-0 run to quarter-final win over Nighthawks

    The Niagara River Lions rode a strong second quarter performance that included a 23-0 run to grab a 99-78 victory over the visiting Guelph Nighthawks on Saturday and advance to the Canadian Elite Basketball League semifinals. EJ Onu put on a dominant performance with 28 points, three blocks and six rebounds as Niagara set the CEBL record for the most points in a post-season quarter with 36 in the second frame. The River Lions (13-7) would have been the home team in the quarter-final as the highe

  • Canadian junior Weekes falls to Germany's Altmaier in National Bank Open debut

    MONTREAL — It was just a few short years ago that Jaden Weekes was at IGA Stadium as a fan with dreams of one day playing on the ATP Tour circuit. On Saturday, the 17-year-old Montreal native took the next step in his tennis journey by making his National Bank Open debut — on centre court no less — as a wild-card entry in the qualifying draw. Weekes held his own against Germany's Daniel Altmaier before dropping a 6-3, 6-4 decision in one hour 27 minutes. "I mean it's surreal … it was the first t

  • Kim arrives on PGA Tour with a 61 to win Wyndham Championship

    GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Joohyung “Tom” Kim announced his arrival on the PGA Tour when the 20-year-old South Korean closed with a 9-under 61 for a five-shot victory in the Wyndham Championship on Sunday, making him the second-youngest winner on tour since World War II. A marathon day because of storm delays turned into a sprint for Kim. He finished the third round in the morning and was two shots behind, and then shot 27 on the front nine to leave the rest of the field in his wake. No one came cl