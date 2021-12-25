Food Recall Warning - Various prepared meals sold by certain Osaka and T&T Supermarkets in British Columbia recalled due to Salmonella

Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/various-prepared-meals-sold-certain-osaka-and-tt-supermarkets-british-columbia

Summary

Brand(s) : None

Product : Various prepared meals

Companies: T&T Supermarket Inc.

Issue : Food – Microbial contamination – Salmonella

Category: Multiple food item

What to do : Do not consume the recalled products

Audience : General public

Recall class: Class 1

Affected products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes None Roasted Red Fish Don(C) 470 g 7 76703 29235 5 All best before dates

up to and including

21 DE 26 None Unagi Don 450 g 7 76703 56388 2 All best before dates

up to and including

21 DE 24 None Unagi Don-Cold 450 g 7 76703 23569 7 All best before dates

up to and including

21 DE 26 None Sale – Japanese Don (Cold) None 7 76703 29306 2 All best before dates

up to and including

21 DE 24

Issue

T&T Supermarket Inc. is recalling various prepared meals from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination.

The recalled products have been sold at the following stores in British Columbia:

Osaka Supermarket, 1000-3700 No. 3 Road, Richmond, BC

T&T Supermarket, 147-4800 Kingsway, Burnaby, BC

T&T Supermarket, MAJ1-8311 Lansdowne Road, Richmond, BC

T&T Supermarket, 100-19705 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home

Do not consume the recalled products

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by findings by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency during its investigation into a foodborne illness outbreak.

The Public Health Agency of Canada is investigating an outbreak of human illness. Please refer to the Public Health Notice for further details on this active outbreak investigation. There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

