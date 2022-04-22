Food Recall Warning - Various poppy seeds recalled due to Salmonella

Summary

  • Brand(s): None, Wahu,

  • Product: Various poppy seeds

  • Companies: Dutch House Farms, Oak Manor Farms, Wahu Foods Inc., Penny's Pantry, St. Ambrose Honey, The Granary Inc., Sugar Ridge Inc., Natural Food Pantry

  • Issue: Food – Microbial contamination – Salmonella

  • Category: Nuts, grains and seeds

  • What to do: Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute the recalled products

  • Audience: General public

  • Recall class: Class 2

Affected products

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Distribution

None

Poppy
Seeds
Organic

Various
sizes

Starting with 0204077

AU.10.21

Sold at:

Dutch House
Farm Store

670 Talbot
Road,
Wheatley,
(Ontario)

None

Poppy
seeds

300g

628384904327

None

Sold at:

Oak Manor
Organic

756907 Oxford
Rd 5 Tavistock,
(Ontario)

Wahu

Bagel
Seasoning
mix with
Himalayan
Pink Salt

70 g

628011424532

All
packages
sold from
June 2020-
June 2021

Sold at:

- Simply for
Life, 150
Nipissing Rd
unit 5, Milton,
(Ontario); and -
Keto Girl
Bakes, 1900
Lakeshore Rd
W,
Mississauga,
(Ontario); and
- online at
www.Ennato.ca

Wahu

Bagel
Seasoning
mix with Chili Flakes

70 g

628011424075

All
packages
sold from
June 2020-
June 2021

Sold at:

- Simply for
Life, 150
Nipissing Rd
unit 5, Milton,
(Ontario); and -
Keto Girl
Bakes, 1900
Lakeshore Rd
W,
Mississauga,
(Ontario) ; and
- online at
www.ennato.ca

Wahu

Bagel
Seasoning
mix with
Lime and
Pepper

70 g

628011424174

All
packages
sold from
June 2020-
June 2021

Sold at:

- Simply for
Life, 150
Nipissing Rd
unit 5, Milton,
(Ontario);
- Keto Girl
Bakes, 1900
Lakeshore Rd
W,
Mississauga,
(Ontario) ; and
- online at
www.ennato.ca

Wahu

Poppy
Seeds

150 g

628011424068

Best Before
Date: June
2021

Sold online at
www.ennato.ca

None

Poppy
Seeds
Organic

Various

None

All
packages
sold from
May 2021
to March
2022

Sold at:
Penny's
Pantry, 10
Elizabeth St,
Picton,
(Ontario)

None

Poppy
Seeds
Organic

Various
(sold
from
bulk)

None

Sold in
June 2020

Sold at: St
Ambrose
Honey, 25
Gravel Road
RR#2
Warkworth,
(Ontario)

None

Poppy
Seeds
Organic

Various
(sold
from
bulk)

None

Sold from
March
2021 to
February
2022

Sold from The
Granary, 107
Bridge Street
Carleton Place,
(Ontario)

None

Poppy
Seeds
Organic

Various
(sold
from
bulk)

None

Sold from

March
2021 to
March
2022

Sold from Herb
and Spice, 375
Bank Street,
Ottawa
(Ontario)

None

Organic
Poppy Seeds

250 g

Starting with 2000134

Sold from
March
2020 to
February
2021

Sold from

Natural Food
Pantry,

2269 Riverside
Drive Unit #
168 Ottawa
(Ontario)

Issue

Industry is recalling various poppy seeds from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination.

The recalled products have been sold as indicated in the table.

What you should do

  • If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor

  • Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home

  • Do not consume the recalled products

  • Do not serve, use, sell, or distribute the recalled products

  • Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's inspection activities.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Également disponible en français

