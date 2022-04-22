Food Recall Warning - Various poppy seeds recalled due to Salmonella

OTTAWA, ON, April 21, 2022 /CNW/ - For more information: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/various-poppy-seeds-recalled-due-salmonella-0

Summary

Brand(s) : None, Wahu,

Product : Various poppy seeds

Companies: Dutch House Farms, Oak Manor Farms, Wahu Foods Inc., Penny's Pantry, St. Ambrose Honey, The Granary Inc., Sugar Ridge Inc., Natural Food Pantry

Issue : Food – Microbial contamination – Salmonella

Category: Nuts, grains and seeds

What to do : Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute the recalled products

Audience : General public

Recall class: Class 2

Affected products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Distribution None Poppy

Seeds

Organic Various

sizes Starting with 0204077 AU.10.21 Sold at: Dutch House

Farm Store 670 Talbot

Road,

Wheatley,

(Ontario) None Poppy

seeds 300g 628384904327 None Sold at: Oak Manor

Organic 756907 Oxford

Rd 5 Tavistock,

(Ontario) Wahu Bagel

Seasoning

mix with

Himalayan

Pink Salt 70 g 628011424532 All

packages

sold from

June 2020-

June 2021 Sold at: - Simply for

Life, 150

Nipissing Rd

unit 5, Milton,

(Ontario); and -

Keto Girl

Bakes, 1900

Lakeshore Rd

W,

Mississauga,

(Ontario); and

- online at

www.Ennato.ca Wahu Bagel

Seasoning

mix with Chili Flakes 70 g 628011424075 All

packages

sold from

June 2020-

June 2021 Sold at: - Simply for

Life, 150

Nipissing Rd

unit 5, Milton,

(Ontario); and -

Keto Girl

Bakes, 1900

Lakeshore Rd

W,

Mississauga,

(Ontario) ; and

- online at

www.ennato.ca Wahu Bagel

Seasoning

mix with

Lime and

Pepper 70 g 628011424174 All

packages

sold from

June 2020-

June 2021 Sold at: - Simply for

Life, 150

Nipissing Rd

unit 5, Milton,

(Ontario);

- Keto Girl

Bakes, 1900

Lakeshore Rd

W,

Mississauga,

(Ontario) ; and

- online at

www.ennato.ca Wahu Poppy

Seeds 150 g 628011424068 Best Before

Date: June

2021 Sold online at

www.ennato.ca None Poppy

Seeds

Organic Various None All

packages

sold from

May 2021

to March

2022 Sold at:

Penny's

Pantry, 10

Elizabeth St,

Picton,

(Ontario) None Poppy

Seeds

Organic Various

(sold

from

bulk) None Sold in

June 2020 Sold at: St

Ambrose

Honey, 25

Gravel Road

RR#2

Warkworth,

(Ontario) None Poppy

Seeds

Organic Various

(sold

from

bulk) None Sold from

March

2021 to

February

2022 Sold from The

Granary, 107

Bridge Street

Carleton Place,

(Ontario) None Poppy

Seeds

Organic Various

(sold

from

bulk) None Sold from March

2021 to

March

2022 Sold from Herb

and Spice, 375

Bank Street,

Ottawa

(Ontario) None Organic

Poppy Seeds 250 g Starting with 2000134 Sold from

March

2020 to

February

2021 Sold from Natural Food

Pantry, 2269 Riverside

Drive Unit #

168 Ottawa

(Ontario)

Issue

Industry is recalling various poppy seeds from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination.

The recalled products have been sold as indicated in the table.

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home

Do not consume the recalled products

Do not serve, use, sell, or distribute the recalled products

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's inspection activities.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Également disponible en français

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

