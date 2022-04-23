Food Recall Warning - Various poppy seeds recalled due to Salmonella

OTTAWA, ON, April 22, 2022 /CNW/ -

Summary

Brand(s) : None, GPE

Product : Various poppy seeds

Companies: Grain Process Enterprises Ltd., Johnvince Foods, Healthy Planet, Natural Food Pantry (Formerly Rainbow Foods)

Issue : Food – Microbial contamination – Salmonella

Category: Nuts, grains and seeds

What to do : Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute the recalled products

Audience : General public

Recall class: Class 2

Affected products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Distribution GPE Organic

Poppy Seed 5 kg 0 57736 03042 9 Lot # 071420 Ontario, Saskatchewan None Organic

Poppy Seed Various

(sold from

bulk) None All packages

sold from June 2020

to April 13, 2022,

inclusively Sold at: Johnvince Foods

Retail Store 555

Steeprock Drive,

Toronto (Ontario) None Organic

Poppy Seed Various

(sold from

bulk) None All packages

sold from April 3, 2020

to February 12, 2022,

inclusively Sold at: Healthy Planet 85 Ellesmere Road, Unit 1,

Toronto (Ontario) None Poppy

Seeds

Organic Various

sizes None All packages

sold from March 1 2020

to January 31 2021 Sold at: Natural Food Pantry

(Formerly Rainbow Foods) 1487 Richmond Road

Ottawa, Ontario K2B 6R9

Issue

Industry is recalling various poppy seeds from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination.

The recalled products have been sold as indicated in the table.

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home

Do not consume the recalled products

Do not serve, use, sell, or distribute the recalled products

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's inspection activities.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

