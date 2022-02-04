Food Recall Warning - PC brand Lemon & Ginger Sicilian Soda recalled due to possible presence of glass

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 3, 2022 /CNW/ -

Summary

  • Brand(s): PC

  • Product: Lemon & Ginger Sicilian Soda

  • Companies: Loblaw Companies Ltd.

  • Issue: Food – Extraneous material

  • Category: Beverages (Non-alcoholic)

  • What to do: Do not consume recalled products

  • Audience: General public

  • Recall class: Class 1

Affected products

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

PC

Lemon & Ginger
Sicilian Soda

4 x 200 mL

0 60383 02157 3

P 2021 SE 24

BB/MA 2023 SE 24

Issue

Loblaw Companies Ltd. is recalling PC brand Lemon & Ginger Sicilian Soda from the marketplace due to the possible presence of glass.

The recalled product has been sold nationally.

What you should do

  • Check to see if you have recalled products

  • Do not consume recalled products

  • Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by a consumer complaint.

There have been no reported injuries associated with the consumption of this product.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.

Également disponible en français

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

