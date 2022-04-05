Food Recall Warning - Ming Xiang brand Mushroom (enoki) recalled due to Listeria monocytogenes

Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/ming-xiang-brand-mushroom-enoki-recalled-due-listeria-monocytogenes

Summary

Brand(s) : Ming Xiang

Product : Mushroom (enoki)

Companies: Longsheng (Canada) Agricultural Products Ltd.

Issue : Food – Microbial contamination – Listeria

Category: Fruits and vegetables (Fresh)

What to do : Do not consume the recalled product

Audience : General public

Hazard classification: Class 1

Affected products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Ming Xiang Mushroom (enoki) 200 g 8 847108 270063 All units sold up to and including April 4, 2022

Issue

Longsheng (Canada) Agricultural Products Ltd. is recalling Ming Xiang brand Mushroom (enoki) from the marketplace due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

The recalled product has been sold in British Columbia and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor

Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home

Do not consume the recalled product

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

Background

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency test results.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.

