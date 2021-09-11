Food Recall Warning - Frozen All White Meat Fully Cooked Diced Chicken recalled due to Listeria monocytogenes
Product photos are available at: https://bit.ly/3tyHzpB
OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Erie Meat Products Ltd. is recalling Frozen All White Meat Fully Cooked Diced Chicken from the marketplace due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. Retailers, distributors, manufacturers and food service establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals and nursing homes should not serve, use or sell the recalled product described below.
The following product has been sold in Alberta, British Columbia, Newfoundland and Labrador, Ontario, Prince Edward Island, Quebec, and Saskatchewan, and may have been distributed in other provinces or territories.
Recalled product
Brand
Product
Size
UPC
Codes
None
Frozen All White Meat Fully Cooked Diced Chicken
4.54 kg (2 x 2.27 kg)
8 29810 93710 4
Best Before 22 AL 28
What you should do
If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.
Check to see if you have the recalled product in your establishment. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to your supplier.
Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.
Background
This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) test results. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.
Illnesses
There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product.
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
