Food Recall Warning - Elan brand Organic sesame whole seeds recalled due to Salmonella

Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/elan-brand-organic-sesame-whole-seeds-recalled-due-salmonella

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 19, 2021 /CNW/ -

Summary

Brand(s) : Elan

Product : Organic sesame whole seeds

Companies: Tootsi Impex Inc.

Issue : Food – Microbial contamination – Salmonella

Category: Nuts, grains, and seeds

What to do : Do not consume the recalled product

Audience : General public

Hazard classification: Class 2

Affected products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Elan Organic sesame whole seeds 250 g 8 05509 08498 4 Lot: 21047 BB: 2022 AU 16 (L6) Lot: 21030 BB: 2022 JL 30 (L6)

Issue

Tootsi Impex Inc is recalling Elan brand Organic sesame whole seeds from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination.

The recalled product has been sold in Alberta, British Columbia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Ontario, and Quebec.

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor

Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home.

Do not consume the recalled product

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by test results.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product.

Story continues

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.

Également disponible en français

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2021/19/c9585.html