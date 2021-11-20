Food Recall Warning - Country Time brand Original Lemonade Fruit Juice Substitute Drink Mix and Tang brand Orange Flavour Crystals recalled due to possible presence of glass
Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/country-time-brand-original-lemonade-fruit-juice-substitute-drink-mix-and-tang-brand
OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 19, 2021 /CNW/ -
Summary
Brand(s): Country Time, Tang
Product: Lemonade Fruit Juice Substitute Drink Mix, Orange Flavour Crystals
Companies: Kraft Heinz Canada
Issue: Food – Extraneous material
Category: Beverages (Non-alcoholic)
What to do: Do not consume the recalled products
Audience: General public
Hazard classification: Class 1
Affected products
Brand
Product
Size
UPC
Codes
Country Time
Original Lemonade Fruit Juice Substitute Drink Mix
2.4 kg
0 66188 05337 5
Best Before
23 SE 15
Tang
Orange Flavour Crystals
2.2 kg
0 66188 05750 2
Best Before
23 AU 20
23 AU 21
Issue
Kraft Heinz Canada is recalling Country Time brand Original Lemonade Fruit Juice Substitute Drink Mix and Tang brand Orange Flavour Crystals from the marketplace due to the possible presence of glass.
The recalled products have been sold nationally and online.
What you should do
Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home
Do not consume the recalled products
Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased
Learn more:
Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
Background
This recall was triggered by the company.
There have been no reported injuries associated with the consumption of these products.
What is being done
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.
Également disponible en français
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2021/20/c5460.html