Food Recall Warning - Country Time brand Original Lemonade Fruit Juice Substitute Drink Mix and Tang brand Orange Flavour Crystals recalled due to possible presence of glass

Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/country-time-brand-original-lemonade-fruit-juice-substitute-drink-mix-and-tang-brand

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 19, 2021 /CNW/ -

Summary

  • Brand(s): Country Time, Tang

  • Product: Lemonade Fruit Juice Substitute Drink Mix, Orange Flavour Crystals

  • Companies: Kraft Heinz Canada

  • Issue: Food – Extraneous material

  • Category: Beverages (Non-alcoholic)

  • What to do: Do not consume the recalled products

  • Audience: General public

  • Hazard classification: Class 1

Affected products

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Country Time

Original Lemonade Fruit Juice Substitute Drink Mix

2.4 kg

0 66188 05337 5

Best Before

23 SE 15

Tang

Orange Flavour Crystals

2.2 kg

0 66188 05750 2

Best Before

23 AU 20

23 AU 21

Issue

Kraft Heinz Canada is recalling Country Time brand Original Lemonade Fruit Juice Substitute Drink Mix and Tang brand Orange Flavour Crystals from the marketplace due to the possible presence of glass.

The recalled products have been sold nationally and online.

What you should do

  • Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home

  • Do not consume the recalled products

  • Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by the company.

There have been no reported injuries associated with the consumption of these products.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

Également disponible en français

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2021/20/c5460.html

