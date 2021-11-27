Food Recall Warning - Consumption of One Tang brand Bitter Apricot Kernel may cause cyanide poisoning
Product photos are available: https://bit.ly/3FUE0if
OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Summary
Brand(s): One Tang
Product: Bitter Apricot Kernel
Companies: Sungiven Foods Canada Inc.
Issue: Food – Chemical
Category: Nuts, grains, and seeds
What to do: Do not consume the recalled product as it contains excessive amygdalin which may cause acute cyanide poisoning
Audience: General public
Hazard classification: Class 1
Affected products
Brand
Product
Size
UPC
Codes
One Tang
Bitter Apricot Kernel
180 g
6 28546 00724 8
2023.JN.20
Issue
Sungiven Foods Canada Inc. is recalling One Tang brand Bitter Apricot Kernel from the marketplace due to natural toxin amygdalin
The recalled product has been sold in British Columbia.
What you should do
If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor
Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home
Do not consume the recalled product
Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased
Apricot kernels naturally contain amygdalin, which can release cyanide after being eaten. The human body can eliminate small amounts of cyanide, but larger amounts can result in cyanide poisoning, which could lead to death.
Symptoms of cyanide poisoning include weakness and confusion, anxiety, restlessness, headache, nausea, difficulty breathing and shortness of breath, loss of consciousness, seizures and cardiac arrest.
Learn more:
Background
This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) test results.
There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product.
What is being done
The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.
