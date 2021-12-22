Food Recall Warning - Certain Fresh Express brand salad products recalled due to Listeria monocytogenes

Summary

  • Brands: Fresh Express

  • Product: Salad products

  • Companies: Fresh Express Incorporated

  • Issue: Food – Microbial contamination – Listeria

  • Category: Fruits and vegetables – Fresh

  • What to do: Do not consume the recalled products

  • Audience: General public

  • Recall class: Class I

Affected products

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Fresh
Express

Organic Salad Kit
Organic Sweet Dijon
Onion

215 g

0 71279 30950 7

All packages bearing a
lot code beginning with
"Z324" through "Z350"

Fresh
Express

Organic Salad Kit
Organic Classic
Caesar

278 g

0 71279 78713 8

All packages bearing a
lot code beginning with
"Z324" through "Z350"

Fresh
Express

Iceberg Garden
Salad

340 g

0 71279 10412 6

All packages bearing a
lot code beginning with
"Z324" through "Z350"

Fresh
Express

Kit Caesar Supreme

298 g

0 71279 30214 0

All packages bearing a
lot code beginning with
"Z324" through "Z350"

Fresh
Express

Kit Caesar Salad

278 g

0 71279 30215 7

All packages bearing a
lot code beginning with
"Z324" through "Z350"

Fresh
Express

3 Color Deli
Coleslaw - Garden

397 g

0 71279 12302 8

All packages bearing a
lot code beginning with
"Z324" through "Z350"

Fresh
Express

Kit Bacon Caesar

283 g

0 71279 30109 9

All packages bearing a
lot code beginning with
"Z324" through "Z350"

Fresh
Express

Iceberg Garden
Salad

680 g

0 71279 10413 3

All packages bearing a
lot code beginning with
"Z324" through "Z350"

Fresh
Express

Spinach

454 g

0 71279 13208 2

All packages bearing a
lot code beginning with
"Z324" through "Z350"

Fresh
Express

Twisted Caesar
Chopped Salad Kit
Asian Caesar

272 g

0 71279 30212 6

All packages bearing a
lot code beginning with
"Z324" through "Z350"

Fresh
Express

Chopped Kit
Sunflower Crisp

320 g

0 71279 30933 0

All packages bearing a
lot code beginning with
"Z324" through "Z350"

Fresh

Express

Chopped Kit
Southwest

326 g

0 71279 30930 9

All packages bearing a
lot code beginning with
"Z324" through "Z350"

Fresh
Express

Chopped Kit Asian

349 g

0 71279 30929 3

All packages bearing a
lot code beginning with
"Z324" through "Z350"

Fresh
Express

Sweet Butter Salad

170 g

0 71279 22104 5

All packages bearing a
lot code beginning with
"Z324" through "Z350"

Fresh
Express

Garden Shreds
Iceberg

227 g

0 71279 10708 0

All packages bearing a
lot code beginning with
"Z324" through "Z350"

Fresh
Express

Twisted Caesar
Chopped Salad Kit
Classic Caesar

266 g

0 71279 30211 9

All packages bearing a
lot code beginning with
"Z324" through "Z350"

Fresh
Express

Veggie Lover's Salad

312 g

0 71279 28106 3

All packages bearing a
lot code beginning with
"Z324" through "Z350"

Fresh
Express

Green & Crisp Salad

312 g

0 71279 10813 1

All packages bearing a
lot code beginning with
"Z324" through "Z350"

Fresh
Express

Spinach

227 g

0 71279 13207 5

All packages bearing a
lot code beginning with
"Z324" through "Z350"

Fresh
Express

Hearts of Romaine

255 g

0 71279 26115 7

All packages bearing a
lot code beginning with
"Z324" through "Z350"

Fresh
Express

American Salad

312 g

0 71279 24103 6

All packages bearing a
lot code beginning with
"Z324" through "Z350"

Fresh
Express

Twisted Caesar
Chopped Salad Kit
Avocado Caesar

275 g

0 71279 30926 2

All packages bearing a
lot code beginning with
"Z324" through "Z350"

Fresh
Express

Baby Spinach

142 g

0 71279 27123 1

All packages bearing a
lot code beginning with
"Z324" through "Z350"

Issue

Fresh Express Incorporated is recalling certain Fresh Express brand salad products from the marketplace due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

The recalled products have been sold in Manitoba and Ontario and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.

Product codes are located on the front of the packages below the Use-By Date, as shown below.

What you should do

  • If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor

  • Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home

  • Do not consume the recalled products

  • Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by the company.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

