Food Recall Warning - Certain Broadwood Farm brand microgreens recalled due to Salmonella
OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 9, 2021 /CNW/ -
Summary
Brand: Broadwood Farm
Product: Certain microgreens
Companies: Broadwood Farm
Issue: Food – Microbial contamination – Salmonella
Category: Other
What to do: Do not consume the recalled product
Audience: General public
Hazard classification: Class 2
Affected products
Brand
Product
Size
UPC
Codes
Broadwood Farm
Broccoli Microgreens
75 g
6 27987 64959 8
November 13, 2021
Broadwood Farm
Seasonal Mix Microgreens
100 g
6 27987 64958 1
November 13, 2021
Issue
Industry is recalling certain Broadwood Farm brand microgreens from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination.
The recalled products have been sold in Ontario.
What you should do
If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor
Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home
Do not consume the recalled products
Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased
Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.
Learn more:
View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
Background
This recall was triggered by the company.
There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.
What is being done
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.
