Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - HanSang brand Pork & Vegetable Gyoza recalled due to undeclared milk and coconut

Product photos are available at: https://bit.ly/3z25I9m

OTTAWA, ON, July 17, 2021 /CNW/ - Lemond Food Corp. is recalling HanSang brand Pork & Vegetable Gyoza from the marketplace because it contains milk and coconut which are not declared on the label. People with an allergy to milk or coconut should not consume the recalled product described below.

The following product has been sold in Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Prince Edward Island and may have been distributed in other provinces or territories.

Recalled product

Brand Product Size UPC Codes HanSang Gyoza – Pork & Vegetable 680 g 7 61898 71329 7 04.06.2023

What you should do

Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

If you have an allergy to milk or coconut, do not consume the recalled product as it may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.

Background

This recall was triggered by a recall in another country. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.

Reactions

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of this product.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2021/17/c4748.html